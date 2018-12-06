Ariana Grande Says It’s The ‘Worst’ Year ‘Of My Life’ After Mac Miller’s Death & Pete Davidson Split

Ariana Grande didn’t sugarcoat her personal life as she accepted Billboard’s Woman Of The Year award. The pop star’s speech will inspire anyone going through their own rough patches!

Ariana Grande, 25, is Billboard’s Woman Of The Year, but she doesn’t want the title to mislead you. Given her award and recent chart statistics, the “Thank U, Next” singer acknowledged her career could be peaking, but still addressed personal demons during her acceptance speech at Billboard’s 2018 Women in Music event on Dec. 5. HollywoodLife was in the New York City audience to hear Ari’s painfully honest words. “I find it interesting how this has been the best year of my career, and the worst of my life,” she confessed at the microphone. “I’m not saying that for sympathy, I’m just saying that because I feel like, a lot of people would look at someone in my position right now — like ‘Woman Of The Year,’ an artist that could be at her peak — and think, ‘She’s really got her s**t together.'”

And here’s where the pop star, who just earned her first #1 hit on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, got surprisingly relatable. She admitted that she does have “it all,” but continued, “As far as my personal life goes, I really have no idea what the f*** I’m doing….I just wanted to say, if you’re someone out there who has no idea what this next chapter’s gonna bring, you’re not alone.” She was on the verge of tears at this point, but joked, “Ew, I’m not gonna cry.” With no tears and a strong voice, she ended on a promise to herself: “I hope to give away some of the love I’ve given away to men so frivolously to myself this year.” We’re all for this New Year’s resolution — watch Ariana’s speech below!

Ariana choice to be candid on stage was a brave one, considering what she’s dealt with just this fall. On Sept. 7, her longtime friend and ex-boyfriend of two years, Mac Miller, died from a fentanyl and cocaine overdose at the age of 26. She had just announced her split from the “Self Care” rapper in May. She went on to become engaged to Saturday Night Live performer Pete Davidson, 25, in June, but called off the relationship about one month after Mac’s death. She just revealed in a tweet on Dec. 3 that her ex-fiancé has her “blocked,” but that she still cares “deeply about pete and his health.” And these events happened just over a year after the horrific bombing at Ariana’s concert in the Manchester Arena in May 2017, which took the lives of 22 attendees. The last track on Ariana’s new Sweetener album, “Get Well Soon,” is a tribute to the victims.

Many other forces in the music industry were there to witness Ariana’s speech and performance of “Thank U, Next” (above), including Dua Lipa, Kacey Musgraves, SZA and so many more. Check out our gallery above to see these iconic women make their entrance on Billboard’s red carpet!