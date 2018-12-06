‘Mary Queen Of Scots’ Saoirse Ronan & Jack Lowden Spark Dating Rumors After Going To Event Together

It’s on! ‘Mary Queen of Scots’ stars Saoirse Ronan and Jack Lowden are dating, according to a new report. Find out why people think they’re together, here!

Have Saoirse Ronan and Jack Lowden gone from onscreen lovers to a real life relationship? The Mary Queen of Scots co-stars raised eyebrows when they showed up to the film’s New York City screening at Cinema Society on December 5 together, and walked the red carpet side-by-side, too. That’s because the three-time Oscar nominee, 24, and the Dunkirk star, 28, are reportedly dating! The pair were apparently cozy at the screening’s afterparty at Tavern on the Green in Central Park, as well.

“Jack was following [Saoirse] all over,” a source told Page Six. “He even followed her to the bathroom and was waiting outside for her. They were very close.” Oooh! Another source who apparently worked on the movie told the outlet that, “We don’t know when they got together, we only found out on Tuesday night when they rolled up together — but they seem very happy and sweet.”

Funnily enough, Saoirse was first linked to Jack’s brother, ballet dancer Calum Lowden, after they met at the 2018 BAFTAs! But it seems more likely that she started up something with the other brother — Saoirse and Jack were spotted by fans on vacation in the Dominican Republican earlier this year. Before they worked on Mary Queen of Scots together, Jack said in an interview that he was so excited to work with Saoirse, saying, “she’s lovely. . . I can’t wait for that [because] it’s going to be fun.”

Mary Queen of Scots has not yet been released, but it’s already garnering major Oscar buzz. In the film, Jack plays Lord Darnley, the husband to Saoirse’s Queen Mary. Lord Darnley is bisexual, cheats on the queen — and meets an unfortunate fate. We can’t wait to see this film when it hits theaters this Friday, December 7.