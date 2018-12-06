Best Dressed At L’Oreal’s Women Of Worth — Amber Heard, Eva Longoria & More

Stars stunned at the inspiring and beautiful night, which was held in New York City on Dec. 5. See the most gorgeous outfits from the carpet below.

Stars like Amber Heard and Eva Longoria looked gorgeous at L’Oreal Paris‘ Women of Worth celebration in New York City on Dec. 5. Held at The Pierre hotel, the event honored these inspiring and charitable women. Amber looked gorgeous in a silky gold dress. Her makeup was stunning, anchored by a bold red lip. She wore L’Oreal Paris makeup, and it was done by artist Katey Denno. Amber’s sexy, sultry updo was by Jon Chapman.

Eva wore a black and white jumpsuit. At the event, Eva, one of the faces of L’Oreal, said: “Because You’re Worth It — is not just a tagline for us, it’s an ethos for the brand, and it exists to lift up women, to give them confidence and celebrate them, it’s more than lipstick, it’s more than a hair color, it’s to make sure that you understand that you are worthy.”

Julianne Moore wore a black and teal Givenchy dress and echoed Eva’s sentiments: “Like Eva, I’ve always loved the phrase ‘you’re worth It.’ This phrase means so much – it means everyone is valuable, everyone deserves time and love and attention and care. The more we keep that alive in our lives, the better off we’ll be.”

Andie MacDowell wore a gorgeous fringed dress that looked spectacular as she sashayed down the carpet. See more best dressed stars at the Women Of Worth event in the gallery attached above!