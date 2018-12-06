Amal Clooney Looks Stunning In Sheer Gown While Slamming Donald Trump At UN Dinner

Amal Clooney wowed at the 2018 United Nations Correspondents Association Awards, where she bravely called out Donald Trump for encouraging violence against the media.

It was both her strong-minded speech, and impeccable style, that had everyone taking notice of Amal Clooney, 40, at the 2018 United Nations Correspondents Association Awards. For the NYC event, held on Dec. 5, the wife of George Clooney, 57, looked gorgeous as ever. In a flowing navy and white color-blocked gown, from designer J. Mendel, she was truly the belle of the ball. The strappy two-tone number, which featured a sweetheart neckline, was classic yet modern all at once, a perfect choice for the star, who was being honored as the 2018 Global Citizen of the Year. With her hair swept to the side, and a bright red pout, Amal was the epitome of glamour for the ceremony.

Amal’s style wasn’t the only thing that garnered attention at the event. The star, who has a high-profile career as a human rights attorney, used her acceptance speech at the event to take aim at President Donald Trump, 72. The honoree made it clear how she feels about Donald’s treatment of the press. Amal said the U.S. President has given the ‘green light’ to autocratic regimes who jail and kill journalists after he named the American press the ‘enemy of the people,’ according to the Daily Mail. “And of course two months ago a Washington Post journalist, Jamal Khashoggi, walked into a consulate in Istanbul and was brutally tortured to death,” she added, in her speech.

We love that Amal is never afraid to vocalize her political thoughts, but that might not be the only duty the lawyer takes on as 2019 quickly approaches. HollywoodLife learned that she and her hubby could very well be dubbed the godparents to Meghan Markle and Prince’s Harry’s new baby! “Meghan and Harry are happy and excited about the process of picking out their baby’s godparents and obviously there are lots of options,” a source close to the royals told us. “They may very well choose Hollywood royalty because they have become very close to George and Amal Clooney,” the source added. “Meghan raves about Amal and George all the time. She has a huge amount of respect for them and for the way they are raising their twins.”

We are loving Amal’s look from the ceremony, as well as her bold speech! Cheers to this lady for always being brave enough to speak her mind.