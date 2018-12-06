‘The Four’ Singer Ali Caldwell Switches Up Her Sound With Stunning Self-Love Anthem ‘Colors’

Ali Caldwell’s new song is a vibrant anthem that will have you up and dancing! Catch the EXCLUSIVE premiere of “Colors.”

Ali Caldwell, who has dominated the national stage on both The Four and The Voice, is back with new music! The singer-songwriter, hailing from New Jersey, has the kind of charisma that will instantly capture your attention, and “Colors” is a prime example of that! Ali EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife all about the stunning the new track. “I’m very excited about his single. It’s really the first kind of upbeat song for my fans, they’re used to hearing me do ballads. It’s amazing that i get to showcase this side of me,” she tells HL. “What inspired me was my fans – I knew they were waiting to hear something upbeat and fun. Coming off of The Four, it was an amazing experience, which inspired me to put this message out there. When you’re on TV it can be hard to accept yourself for who you are, and this is basically a song to celebrate the beauty in everyone, Ali says of the track. “In a society that tends to force us to look at life like it’s only black and white, this song is about just looking in the mirror and accepting yourself for who you are.”

It was just this past summer, that Ali slayed the stage on The Four, and made fans fall in love with her dynamic voice, and powerhouse stage presence. The songstress looks back on her time on television fondly. “I remember singing my favorite song by Patti Labelle, ‘Somebody Loves You Baby,’ and after, Patti Labelle herself reached out to me and called my phone,” the singer said. “It felt like it was an answer from God, Ali adds of the memory. “We had a long, 10-minute conversation, and she was basically telling me how proud she was. I was just blown away.”

Ali’s self-love anthem is also getting the video treatment! The singer is already talking about shooting the visual, and we can only imagine how beautiful it’s going to be! Plus, she is getting ready to release a full-length album in 2019, something fans have been waiting on the edge of their seats for. “I really feel like it’s just going to showcase a side of me that my fans have been hoping to see. It’s entitled 88.”

Listen to Ali’s new single, “Colors,” above! Cheers to the artists making music with a meaning. We are playing this catchy track on repeat all day long!