Tyra Banks Speaks Out About ‘ANTM’s Jael Strauss’ Shocking Death: ‘We Will All Remember’ Her

Tyra Banks took to Twitter on Dec. 5 to share a heartbreaking message about the shocking death of former ‘America’s Next Top Model’ contestant Jael Strauss. She lost her life to breast cancer at the age of 34.

Tyra Banks, 45, is among the many people devastated over the shocking death of 34-year-old model Jael Strauss. The former America’s Next Top Model contestant sadly died on Dec. 4 after a battle with breast cancer and Tyra took to Twitter to share her thoughts about the news. “Top Model has lost a beautiful soul,” she wrote. “We will all remember Jael and her fun-loving spirit and beautiful soul.”

As host of America’s Next Top Model, Tyra got to know Jael, who appeared on the show’s 8th season in 2007, so it can’t be easy to see such a bright talent gone too soon. Jael made an announcement about her tough cancer diagnosis just two months ago on Oct. 4 and revealed that she had “incurable” stage 4 breast cancer. “I was gonna write some long thing, but some of you guys deserve to know, on October 2nd I was diagnosed with stave IV breast cancer,” she wrote on social media. “It has aggressively spread throughout my body and is incurable. With treatment, it may prolong my life longer than the ‘few months’ doctors said I could make it. I don’t want to die. I need another one of those miracles that I got back in 2013.”

The miracle Jael was referring to was when she got sober after struggling with alcohol addiction. She had been sober for five years at the time of her death. Sources close to the model said her condition took a turn for the worse on the night on Dec. 3 and her health declined from there, according to TMZ. She died while in hospice care, where she checked into on Thanksgiving. Jael came in sixth place during her time on America’s Next Top Model.

