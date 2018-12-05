Things are getting steamy between Will and Dr. Dewan in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new episode of ‘Single Parents.’ Watch now!

Will (Taran Killam) is trying to figure out his cell phone costume in the sauna room in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Dec. 5 episode of Single Parents when a tipsy Dr. Dewan (Hannah Simone) walks in. “Hey, I’m leaving, okay?” Dr. Dewan tells Will. “Some mom had her kid call me so I could hear his cough. It was just the worst. Are you dressed like a phone?”

Yes, Will is dressed like a cell phone. He says that Dr. Dewan can’t leave because he needs her for the presentation. She shuts the door to the sauna and purrs, “What’s in it for me?” Will knows exactly what Dr. Dewan wants. “Oh, you mean sexy time,” Will says.

Dr. Dewan starts “pressing” his buttons and gets seriously flirty! “If I let you dial me, you’ll stay?” Will asks. Dr. Dewan agrees. Then these two start a very quirky role play. “Operator, I got disconnected. Can you connect me?” Dr. Dewan asks. Will plays right along. “Oh, yes, m’am. We can help you with that,” Will says. “You could either consult your directory or…” Dr. Dewan cuts him off with a kiss. The sauna room is about to get even hotter!

Here’s the synopsis of the Dec. 5 episode: “Will is thrilled to throw the first-grade parent social so that he can use this event to springboard his anti-smartphone platform to get parents to wait to buy their kids cellphones until eighth grade. He ropes his new love interest, Dr. Dewan, into helping him, but his plan doesn’t work out quite like he had hoped. Douglas offers to have the social at his house so he can exact revenge on his rival dermatologist, Mark, whom Douglas is convinced stole his prized pen.” Single Parents airs Wednesdays at 9:30 p.m. on ABC.