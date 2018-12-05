Selena Gomez Is ‘Totally Over’ Justin Bieber: Why She ‘No Longer Obsesses Over Him’

It took ‘years,’ but finally, Selena Gomez has moved on from Justin Bieber, HL has EXCLUSIVELY learned. Here’s what friends steer clear from doing to ensure Selena doesn’t think of JB!

Her hit song may be called “Back To You,” but Selena Gomez, 26, won’t be doing anything of the sorts when it comes to Justin Bieber, 24! After having to hear that her first love married Hailey Baldwin, 22, just roughly six months after their last breakup in March, “Selena is totally over Justin,” a source close to the songstress EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. “She still thinks about him rarely, but the thoughts come and go,” our source explains. And we learned what exactly changed after Selena’s on and off-again relationship with the Biebs, which spanned from 2010 to 2018, ended earlier this year.

“She no longer obsesses over him and she feel like she has finally moved on after feeling brokenhearted over him for years,” our source reveals. “Her obsession has been lifted.” But that doesn’t mean the “Wolves” singer is open to idle chatter about her former love and his new bride. “Still, she does not like to talk about him and her friends know not to bring him up or mention Hailey,” our insider explains.

No hate intended — the pop star just doesn’t want to backtrack! “Selena feels like it has taken her years to move on so she doesn’t want to look backward or to be reminded of him anymore,” our source says. “She is happy and getting ready for a new love.” This comes after Justin’s engagement reportedly played a role in her checking into rehab in October, a Page Six source claimed. “Justin Bieber’s engagement would undoubtedly have an effect on her,” the source said. As we’ve told you, the singer allegedly suffered an “emotional break down” during a trip to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for her low white blood cell count, and ended up at a East Coast psychiatric facility for dialectical behavior therapy, according to TMZ’s original report. Fast forward two months, and it has not been announced if she’s still seeking treatment.

Selena’s looking forward to a new era in 2019. “She is hoping 2019 will be a big year for her…a big comeback, with more acting, more music and a return to social media too,” another source close to Selena EXCLUSIVELY told us on Nov. 30. The former Disney star has been on a social media break since Sept. 23. And here’s what’s especially exciting — Selena’s apparently “sitting on a ton of new, unreleased music,” our source says, two months after Selena said her album is “done” in a friend’s Instagram Live session. Bye bye exes, and hello to new singles!