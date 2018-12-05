Saoirse Ronan’s Perfectly Festive Makeup At ‘Mary Queen Of Scots’ Premiere — Get Exact Look

Saoirse Ronan looked pretty with pink makeup at the ‘Mary Queen of Scots’ premiere in NYC. Get her exact makeup look for your holiday party below!

Saoirse Ronan, 24, looked so gorgeous at the Mary Queen of Scots premiere at The Paris Theatre in New York on Dec. 4. She wore a low-cut, cream dress by Gucci, her hair in an updo and pretty pink makeup. Kara Yoshimoto Bua created the look with PAT McGRATH LABS products and you can copy the exact look with her tips below!

“To pop the outer half of her upper lash line, I applied a thin black line with PERMA PRECISION Liquid Eyeliner and added a wet looking shimmer along the lower and upper lash line with ‘ROSE GOLD 005’ and ‘ASTRAL LUNA GOLD’ to the center of the lid and inner corner,” Kara says. “I finished off with a bit of contour in the crease and blended softly towards the bridge of the nose using ‘ENTRAPMENT’. All shades were from the coveted MOTHERSHIP V: Bronze Seduction Palette.”

For her gorgeous skin, “I started with the SKIN FETISH: Highlighter + Balm Duo in ‘NUDE’ to the high points of the face with fingertips. I then used SKIN FETISH: Sublime Skin Highlighting Trio in ‘IRIDESCENT PINK 003’ onto the cheekbones with the BUFFER 003 BRUSH.”

“For her lips, I softly lined them with the PERMAGEL ULTRA Lip Pencil in ‘BUFF’ to stain the edges and define the cupids bow but not over power. Then I used LIP FETISH: Sheer Colour Balm in ‘PASSION FLOWER’ for a coral stain.” We love, love, love this look for a holiday party. It’s much softer than a bold red lip, but still totally festive. Gorgeous!