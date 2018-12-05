Kim Porter’s Son Quincy Brown ‘Still Coming To Terms’ With Her Death: How He’s Healing

Quincy Brown is trying to stay strong for his younger siblings following Kim Porter’s death. The actor has been surrounded by friends and family who’ve been supporting him as he continues to heal and grieve.

Quincy Brown, 27, is staying strong for his family following his mother, Kim Porter‘s untimely death. “Quincy’s still coming to terms with the loss of his mom, it was so unexpected and such a shock,” a source close to the actor tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Quincy and his mom were so close, there’s going to be a hole in his life forever. But he’s doing his best to stay strong, not only for himself but also for his younger sisters and his brother.”

“Quincy knows his mom would want them all to keep on living their lives to the fullest so that’s what he’s determined to do,” the insider says. And, that’s what he plans to do. Quincy has since returned to the set of Star in Atlanta to continue filming on the show. “As much as it’s a struggle to move forward in the midst of so much grief, it’s also helping him heal,” the source admits. “He’s getting so much support from all the cast and crew and it’s giving him something to focus his mind on other than his pain. It’s absolutely what his mom would want too. She was always his biggest cheerleader and so proud of his talent.”

The actor paid tribute to his late mother, in an Instagram post on December 2, sharing a smiling selfie of the pair. “You showed me how to simply live life and be happy no matter the circumstances. So that’s exactly what I’m doing. I miss & love you so much mommy,” Brown captioned the photo.

Brown previously paid tribute to his mother just days after her death. He shared a throwback photo on Instagram that featured him, Porter and her twins. “I am broken…& the only thing that makes sense right now is that you were way too good for this silly world we live in,” Brown wrote on November 18. “I love you so much MOMMY. Please give Mee-Maw the biggest hug and kiss for me.”

Brown is Porter’s son from her relationship with producer Al B. Sure!. However, he was raised by the model’s former love over 13 years, Sean “Diddy” Combs, 49. Combs and Porter also shared three other children — a son Christian, 20, and 11-year-old twin daughters D’Lila Star and Jessie James. Following Porter’s death, Diddy vowed he would always look after Brown and all of the kids.

As previously reported, Kim Porter was found dead in her bed at her Los Angeles-area home on the morning of Thursday, November 15. The cause of death is unknown, as an autopsy and toxicology test results are still pending. At the time, he LA Coroner’s Office told HollywoodLife.com the following: “On Nov. 16, an autopsy was performed on Porter. The cause of death was deferred pending additional tests. Porter’s body has since been released from our facility.” The actress was reportedly suffering from flu or pneumonia type symptoms for weeks before her death.