30 Stars Slaying Winter Style With Over-The-Knee Boots: Taylor Swift & More

Over-the-knee boots are the perfect way to stay warm and stylish this winter while still rocking a sexy, short skirt! See over 30 stars wearing the look below!

I think over-the-knee boots are one of the sexiest items of clothing one can wear. Maybe it’s because they are usually paired with a short skirt, but showing off your legs in thigh-high boots is a trendy and cool style that’s not going anywhere soon. Taylor Swift wore a tiny mini with thigh-high boots at the American Music Awards in October. Her outfit was Balmain, and definitely not for sale for the masses, but the shimmery silver vibe is perfect to copy for a holiday party. Taylor also famously wore red velvet boots at a Tommy Hilfiger fashion show — another perfect (and warm!) winter look.

Jennifer Lopez continues to be the hottest woman alive! She rocked a combination of velvet, leather and snakeskin at the Billboard Music Awards this year. She paired her boots with a longer skirt, but it had a high slit so you knew she was wearing the thigh-high style! Bebe Rexha wore hot pink thigh-high boots while performing at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, which was taped in NYC in November. She always takes a risk on stage and we love it. See over 30 stars wearing boots in the gallery attached above!

At the VS Fashion Show viewing party on Dec. 2, Winnie Harlow rocked black sparkly boots with a tiny mini skirt. It was a super wearable look that is perfect for a holiday event of New Year’s Eve! Olivia Munn once wore blue suede boots with a glittery mini, giving new meaning to the phrase blue suede shoes! See more stars in boots in the gallery!