Cardi B & Offset: Leaked Texts Suggest He May Have Tried To Arrange A Threesome With 2 Other Women

Uh oh! Offset allegedly tried to arrange a three-way with two other women while Cardi B was nine months pregnant. We’ve got the details on how it might be the reason behind their sudden split.

Cardi B shocked fans when she took to Instagram in the early morning hours of Dec. 5 to announce she and Offset were separating after 14 months of marriage and just four months after daughter Kulture‘s July 10 birth. Now TMZ is reporting that the reason behind it could have been the leak of texts between the Migos member in which he appears to be asking a woman who goes by the name Summer Bunni for a get together with her and female rapper Cuban Doll, saying “ I want U and Cuban can U make that happen.” Summer’s ex-BFF released a series of texts that suggest that the text request went down on Jun 28, less than three weeks before Cardi gave birth to Kulture.

Cuban had a show in Milwaukee when the supposed request was sent and Offset responded by offering to fly them to Atlanta where he — and Cardi! — live. The ex-pal also included a pic of a Facetime session with Offset about the scandalous arrangement in screengrabs obtained by TMZ.

Summer seemed to acknowledge that something was in the works that caused Cardi so much pain. She posted an Instagram statement on Dec. 5 that read “During the last 48 hours I haven’t enjoyed the media frenzy. Not only is it draining but humbling. I will always be woman enough to admit when I’m wrong and in this situation I was. Seeing another woman’s pain does not bring me joy, nor do I think it’s funny. I’ve always been for women supporting each other but in this situation not only myself but others have failed.”

Cardi threw fans for a loop when she posted an IG confessional video where she said, “Everybody been bugging me and everything, and you know, I’ve been trying to work things out with my baby father for a hot minute now. We’re really good friends and you know, we’re really good business partners…he’s always somebody that I run to, to talk to. And we’ve got a lot of love for each other.”

She continued, “Things have just not been working out between us for a long time. It’s nobody’s fault, I guess we just grew out of love. But we’re not together anymore. I don’t know, it might take time to get a divorce. And I’m going to always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter’s father.” This was quite a shock as on Nov. 30 the two performed together at LA’s Jingle Ball and Offset gushed about his wife and their Christmas plans to reporters. He wrote in Cardi’s IG video comments that “Y’all won,” but got slammed by fans claiming it wasn’t their fault he tried to cheat on his wife.