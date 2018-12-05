Offset’s Alleged Mistress Issues Tearful Apology To Cardi B After Couple Splits — ‘I’m So Ashamed’

Offset’s alleged mistress Summer Bunni made headlines when she was seen crying and apologizing in a new video that indicates she may have been a factor in the shocking split between the rapper and Cardi B.

Summer Bunni, who allegedly had an affair with Offset, 26, shockingly spoke out in a video that included many tears after the rapper and his baby mama Cardi B, 26, announced that they are going their separate ways. Summer, who claims she hooked up with Offset shortly before Cardi gave birth to their daughter Kulture, spoke with TMZ about how horrible she feels about the new parents’ separation and even apologized for maybe being one of the reasons the former lovebirds decided to call it quits.

“I haven’t messed with Offset since he’s had his baby,” Summer began in the video. “I didn’t know how serious this marriage was, you know, I kind of read and kind of see things but it took until today to actually like get into this, seeing everything. You know, a lot of girls would just deal with this situation and just be like, ‘Yo, I took Cardi B’s n***a’ or ‘I’m the reason that they’re getting a divorce’ or anything like…I feel ashamed, you know like growing up, it’s a lot. But just coming from me to Cardi B, and to her fans and to her family, to her situation, um, these were never my intentions. I never wanted to break up a happy home.”

Summer continued her video by apologizing through tears and expressing hope that Cardi can work things out with Offset. In addition to whatever allegedly went on between Summer and Offset, he allegedly asked Summer to join him for a threesome with recording artist Cuban Doll. Cardi has yet to comment on Summer’s video but she did get major attention when she decided to post her first public photo of four-month-old Kulture to her Instagram.