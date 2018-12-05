Nicki Minaj Fans Fear She May Be Dating A Dangerous Man: ‘You Should Know Better Sis’

The Barbz are worried that their queen is hanging with the wrong crowd! Nicki Minaj’s fans are concerned about her rumored boyfriend, Kenneth ‘Zoo’ Petty, who allegedly has a serious criminal record. Here’s what the Barbz are saying…

Nicki Minaj, 35, sent fans on a wild goose chase when she posted multiple photos with a mystery man, while wearing a diamond ring on that finger. The photos, which Nicki posted on November 26, had fans questioning who the man is, and if she is engaged. The mystery man has since been identified as Kenneth “Zoo” Petty, 40, and fans are extremely concerned Nicki could be spending time with a dangerous person.

New photos of the pair hanging out surfaced on December 4, which marked the second time the two were spotted out together in public. They had dinner with some friends, according to photos and video footage (as seen below). But, it’s Petty’s reported criminal history that has Nicki’s Barbz worried. He was reportedly convicted of raping a 16-year-old girl back in 1995. At the time, he would have been about 20-years-old. Now, he is a registered sex offender, and his criminal record and mug shot are accessible to the public. With that being said, Nicki’s fans don’t think she should be affiliating herself with someone with an alleged bad rap sheet.

“Evidently @NICKIMINAJ is cool w f*cking around & standing w rapists? silence is siding w the oppressor sis u can choose who u make music w & who u date thats for sure,” one person tweeted. “Now Nicki, you should know better sis,” another wrote on Instagram. One concerned fan even asked Nicki to get on her Queen Radio to address the matter. “I sure hope Nicki ain’t moving like this … speak on this,” the fan wrote.

Some fans even brought her feud with Cardi B, 26, into it. “It’s funny how Barbz dragged Cardi for dating a hood n—a with multiple kids. Now Nicki doing the same exact sh-t, except he’s a bum,” one fan wrote on Instagram.

The “Barbie Dreams” rapper has not yet commented on the dating speculation. And, no official romance between the two has been confirmed.