Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Skip Honeymoon To Get Back To Work After Wedding — Sweet Pics

Duty calls for Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra! The newlyweds hit a red carpet days after their elaborate wedding in India, and looked like they were in total marital bliss. See the cute pics!

Well that was quick! Just days after their extravagant, five-day-long wedding celebration in India, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra were back to work, attending their first red carpet as newlyweds. The happy couple showed out at a Bumble Bizz launch event in New Delhi on December 4 practically glowing! Priyanka still had henna on her hands and feet from her traditional Indian ceremony in Jodhpur, which she flaunted with strappy sandals and heavy jewelry. So beautiful!

The rest of her outfit, of course, was gorgeous. She slipped into a demure, yet figure-hugging peach midi dress with a tortoise shell belt. It’s hard to drag our attention away from Priyanka, but Nick looked pretty damn fine, too. The “Jealous” singer joined his bride on the grass green carpet in a crisp, grey suit with a navy blue shirt and matching loafers. Being married looks good on them!

While this is the first pic of man and wife getting right back down to business after their wedding weekend, it’s not the first time they’ve been seen together post-wedding! Nick and Priyanka basked in that newlywed glow on December 3, after spending the 1st and 2nd tying the knot in multiple ceremonies. Walking around Delhi, the couple posed for photos with ecstatic fans and well-wishers, and shared some chaste PDA. It was all so lovely.

Priyanka’s dress at the Bumble event was pretty, but it was nothing like her multiple wedding gowns! For one ceremony, she wore a gorgeous, white gown that was anything but ordinary. It featured a 75 foot-long train carried by six people. So extra, and so glorious. Nick pretty much married into royalty.