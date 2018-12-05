Melania Trump Felt ‘Major Tension’ From Michelle Obama & Hillary Clinton At George H.W. Bush’s Funeral

It was a tension filled front row at George H.W. Bush’s funeral as Donald Trump and Melania had to sit beside the Obamas and Clintons after the tycoon has bashed them for so long. Even Twitter users noticed the first lady felt the freeze.

There’s always been a camaraderie between men who held the highest office in the land. When all the living former presidents and first ladies gathered in Washington D.C. on Dec. 5 for former President George H.W. Bush‘s state funeral, it was a noticeably chilly front row thanks to current POTUS Donald Trump, 72. He’s laid into the Obamas and Clintons so many times that no one in the front row was happy to see him arrive let alone share a pew. Melania Trump was smack dab in between her husband and Barack Obama and felt the chill of tension between her husband on her right and all of the other presidents and former first ladies on her left. It was so uncomfortable even the Twittersphere took notice.

“Melania felt like she was getting major tension from both Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton at Bush’s funeral, but she did her best to remain stoic and not let the negative energy bother her,” a Washington D.C. insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Michelle has revealed on her book tour that she could never forgive Donald for putting her family in harm’s way after starting the birther conspiracy. The tycoon has made “Lock her up” one of his favorite chants against Hillary over her e-mail server scandal while running against her for president in 2016.

“Melania felt uncomfortable with other women, but it is nothing new nothing she hasn’t already felt from them and dealt with in the past. The first lady was prepared for it and is now used to feeling like a bit of an outsider. Everyone on TV talked about how it was very cool between Trumps and Obamas and Trump didn’t greet the Clintons. And Trump has slammed both ex presidents and Hilary so much, why would they be friendly to him and Melania,” our insider continues.

The Obamas, Clintons and Carters were all friendly and warm in the front row prior to the funeral….until Donald and Melania showed up. Even Fox News anchor Chris Wallace said he was “struck” by the reception of Donald and Melania upon their arrival, noting “I have to say I was struck when President Trump and Melania Trump came to the front row, that it was as if a chill had descended on that front row,” he said during live coverage of the Bush state funeral at Washington National Cathedral.

I can’t get over the drama packed into one row at the Bush funeral: Trump, Melania, Obama, Michelle, Clinton, & Hillary all within ten feet of each other. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) December 5, 2018

#Trump is such an embarrassment. #Bush funeral was cringe worthy. Did #Trump expect to be welcomed with open arms? Did Trump care that his hate speech caused #Obama and #Clinton to be targets of bombs?

So happy #Michelle didn't acknowledge #Melania — peaceplay (@peaceplay) December 5, 2018