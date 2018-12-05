The Chanel Metiers d’Art Show was a star-studded affair on Dec. 4 in New York. See the amazing outfits on A-listers below.

Chanel held their Metiers d’Art Show at the Met Museum in New York City on Dec. 4 and everything about it was grand and glamourous. Kaia Gerber was a featured model, wearing a denim on denim look, and A-listers like Margot Robbie, Penelope Cruz, Julianne Moore, Christy Turlington watched the gorgeous new designs walk down the runway from the front row. Of course, all attendees wore Chanel. Margot was rocking a tuxedo-inspired tent dress made of black tulle. The halter neckline was gorgeous! She wore her hair down, styled in a center part. So sweet.

Penelope wore a very embellished blue and black dress with a sheer neckline, beaded top, and a feathered skirt. Absolutely breathtaking! Julianne was flirty in a white tweed fit-and-flare dress that she paired with black knee-high boots and a black purse. Christy was wearing sheer black lace, which appeared to cover her up, but when you look closely, you can see that the lace showed off her black bra and high-waisted briefs.

Lily Rose-Depp wore a black mini with silver sequin detailing. She paired the look with sheer black tights — a must on the chilly New York night. See more photos from the event in the gallery attached above.

Sadie Sink stood out in a shimmering blue two-piece outfit — a crop top and shorts. It was totally age-appropriate and such a fun juxtaposition to the extremely formal dresses we saw on Margot and Penelope. Everyone looked stunning at the fashion show, which was held in such a grand location — where the annual Met Gala is every year!