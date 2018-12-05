‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent Reveals Wedding Plans For 2020 Ceremony: What She’s ‘Enjoying’ Most

Lala Kent has flooded Instagram with pics of her fiancé, but despite her exciting engagement, the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ star isn’t in a rush to walk down the aisle!

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent, 28, announced her big engagement via Instagram on Sept. 2 to film producer, Randall Emmett, 47. And while the reality star gushed that the moment was “the night of my life,” Lala is in no rush to walk down the aisle just yet. HollywoodLife spoke with the soon-to-be bride at the 3rd Annual Vanderpump Dogs Gala on Nov. 15 and she EXCLUSIVELY gave us a wedding planning update. “I have not even started. I’m just enjoying being a fiancée. I have no plans to start I think for a while. We’re thinking about 2020 for the time we’ll get it moving,” she revealed.

While the hit Bravo reality show‘s latest episode on Dec. 3 just revealed the romantic proposal between fellow cast members, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, Lala told us that she prefers not keeping her relationship on full display for the world. “My relationship is usually in the background when it comes to the show,” she explained. “You don’t see much of it. We talk about it a little bit, but I keep him out of that world.” And although Lala’s costars are known for completely putting their love lives out there, she said it doesn’t bother them one bit that hers stays out of the limelight. “Actually, my cast is super supportive of it. [Randall] is really good friends with a lot of my cast. We travel together and we go to dinners. I think now they’re pretty understanding of why I keep him in the background,” she told us.

Lala and Randall have been dating for nearly three years and became engaged while enjoying a romantic getaway in Mexico for her 28th birthday this past September. Lala gushed over Randall and since being engaged, told us she looks at him “so differently! I’m like, ‘Wow, we’re doing this!’ We work at it and it feels good.” As far as what fans can expect from the new season of Vanderpump Rules, the Sur hostess said, “I’m in a good place with everyone that matters! A lot of life changing experiences. Things aren’t so trivial anymore. It’s heart wrenching and real life stuff that happens with grown ups.”

Make sure to catch new episodes of Vanderpump Rules on Bravo every Monday at 9 P.M.