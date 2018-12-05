Laila Ali Accidentally Hits Pedestrian With Her Car: Is Everyone OK?

Laila Ali, the former boxer and daughter of Muhammad Ali, was reportedly involved in a serious accident when she allegedly accidentally struck an elderly man with her car.

Laila Ali, 40, allegedly hit an elderly man while driving through the parking lot of a shopping center in Calabasas, California on Dec. 4, according to TMZ. The incident – one that TMZ reports was a total accident — was serious enough that the paramedics and L.A. County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene. The medics tended to the victim, but he was eventually taken by ambulance to a local hospital and, according to TMZ’s law enforcement sources, is in stable condition.

So, is Muhammad Ali’s daughter in trouble? Laila remained at the scene and spoke with the authorities when they arrived. She wasn’t arrested or cited – for now – and TMZ claims the Sheriff’s Department is investigating this as an accident. Hollywood Life has reached out to Ms. Ali’s rep for comment and will update this post with any relevant information.

Laila, the eighth of Muhammad’s nine children, is a former professional boxer, having competed from 1999 to 2007. During her tenure in the ring, she held a plethora of championships, including the WBC, WIBA, IWFB and IBA female super middleweight titles (and the IWBF light heavyweight title.) Following her retirement, she pursued a career in front of the camera. He many credits include hosting the 2008 revival of American Gladiators, competing on Stars Earn Stripes in 2012, and taking in the 2017 revival of The Apprentice.

She has remained silent on social media since the alleged incident, but on the same day as the accident, she posted a throwback picture of her training with her father on Instagram. “He was a loving father,” Laila said on Today after his death (per Us Weekly). “He pretty much gave us everything we wanted, which, now that I’m a parent, that isn’t always good. He was a spoiler. But that’s what I always remember, just being kissed and hugged, and him just being that person, just giving you anything you want because he wants to see a smile on your face.”