Kylie Jenner Slams Travis Scott Look-Alike After He Fakes Kissing Pics For Cheating Hoax

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram on Dec. 5 to speak out about her fear of the internet after it was revealed that the picture allegedly showing her baby daddy Travis Scott cheating was a hoax.

Kylie Jenner, 21, is not happy about the Travis Scott cheating hoax that has many people shocked and she took to Instagram on Dec. 5 to share her feelings. The new mom seemed very upset when she shared a snapshot of the video that revealed the picture showing what looked like Travis getting cozy with another woman was nothing more than a social experiment. “IDK if this is really a social experiment to some people but you’re messing with real people, real relationships, real family,” the beginning of Kylie’s caption for the pic read. “I’m happy my relationship is strong because this is getting out of hand. the internet scares me sometimes for real.”

The so-called social experiment was scary indeed considering how much effort went into it to make it look real. After Christian Adam, the YouTube personality that pretended to be 26-year-old Travis in the pic, shared the video of how he managed to pull off the hoax, it had the internet freaking. Although he claims he did it to prove how people on the internet will blow certain rumors out of proportion, Kylie, Travis and more are not impressed. Like Kylie, Travis responded to the project with a comment that read, “Shaking my f***ing head.”

Kylie’s big sisters Kim Kardashian, 38, and Khloe Kardashian, 34, also took the time to slam the hoax and brought attention to Kylie and Travis’ 10-month-old daughter Stormi. “I hate that I am bringing attention to this but this is absolutely disgusting that you would find this funny to mess with Travis & Kylie who just started a family together,” Kim wrote on Twitter. “This is really damaging to relationships, families and is just so wrong!” Khloe then shared her opinion. “People are absolutely disgusting! The mind games this would do to somebody…” she wrote. “That is so completely not OK! This person should be so ashamed of themselves! What filth.”

Shortly after the hoax pics hit the internet over the past few days, Travis denied doing anything wrong and explained that he loves Kylie and has no reason to cheat.