Khloe Kardashian & True Show Off Their Epic Christmas Tree In Cleveland & The Pics Are Adorable AF

Forget Pinterest — for holiday inspo, just look at the Cleveland home base of Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson. And yes, Khloe’s back in Tristan’s stomping grounds!

Khloe Kardashian, 34, is celebrating the first Christmas season with her nearly eight-month-old daughter, True Thompson, in style. And we’re not just talking about the mom’s new head of platinum hair — she literally “decked the halls” of her and Tristan Thompson’s Cleveland home base with a massive Christmas tree and more! On Dec. 5, Khloe revealed their tree, adorned in metallic ornaments and twinkly lights, with the cutest mommy-daughter photos on her Instagram Story. Khloe held a smiley True for a round of photos in front of the Christmas tree. See more pictures below!

However, it was Tristan who first debuted his family of three’s Christmas décor! Just a day prior, Khloe’s boyfriend filmed even more of their holiday details: white elk figures, brass marching soldiers, mini hallway trees and an already impressive pile of presents! It looks like the Cleveland Cavaliers player gets to spend another holiday season with his daughter and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, after they just celebrated Thanksgiving in Cleveland on Nov. 22. Last year, Khloe rang in an early Christmas with the NBA star in the midwest, but returned to Los Angeles for Kris Jenner’s annual Christmas Eve party.

And if you think it’s strange to see such a festive house nine months after Tristan’s cheating scandal, Khloe wants you to cut her boo some slack. “Khloe is upset and frustrated that people are still so hard on Tristan, she is ready to put the negativity of his cheating behind them and move ahead as a happy family,” a source close to the small screen star EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife on Dec. 4. “Khloe appreciates that people want to have her back but she does not feel that she needs protection from Tristan at this point.” And get this — there is a report that the parents are “actively trying” for another child, according to a Us Weekly insider!

Gold is turning out to be the KarJenner trend of this holiday season! Kylie Jenner, 21, took it a step further with her Christmas tree, which she revealed on Dec. 3 — every single branch was gold! “Wowwwwwwwww so spectacular,” Khloe had commented — we see older sis’ took notes!