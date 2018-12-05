Pinch us, we must be dreaming! Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson want to give baby True a sibling, according to a new report. We’ve got all the details!

Will Khloe Kardashian, 34, be rocking another baby bump soon? It sure sounds like it! The reality star and Tristan Thompson, 27, are trying to have more kids, a source close to the couple told Us Weekly. “She isn’t pregnant yet, but they are actively trying,” the insider said. “Khloe loves being a mom. She wants True to have a sibling.” How exciting is that? The couple welcomed their baby girl seven months ago on April 12, so it’s clear that they don’t want to waste any time growing their family! And if this is true, we don’t blame them. True is too cute! And now that she’s growing up — she just said her first word ‘dada’ — maybe it’s time for Tristan and Khloe to have another newborn around?

The last time they were expecting a little one, Khloe hid the news from fans until almost the end of her pregnancy — only to be rocked by a major cheating scandal just days before she gave birth. Recall Tristan was spotted with multiple women while his girlfriend was pregnant, but the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star reportedly isn’t going to let the rocky past of her relationship with Tristan stop them from having baby number two. “In her mind, she and Tristan are fine,” the outlet’s source said, adding that “nothing will stop” her from pursuing another pregnancy. She just wants to be a mom again, and that’s no surprise.

Just like her sis and fellow new mom Kylie Jenner, 21, Khloe looks so at ease around her daughter. And if the amount of adorable pictures of True flooding her Instagram are anything to go by, the reality star is obsessed with her baby girl. “You drowned my fears in perfect love sweet True,” she captioned a November post. Aw!

She also shares shots of True with her cousins, but TBH, we’d love to see her precious daughter with a little brother or sister.

Hollywoodlife.com has reached out to Khloe Kardashian’s rep for comment.