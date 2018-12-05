Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin: Clone Couple In Matching Gray Sweats — Who Wore It Best?

Double vision! Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber were twinning hard as they went to lunch, as both wore the same pair of gray sweatpants. So, who rocked the look better?

The couple that dresses in the same sweats together, stays together, right? Is that how it goes? If not, Justin Bieber, 24, and Hailey Baldwin, 22, made it a brand new saying for 2018. The newlyweds were a clone couple on Dec. 4, as they both wrote the same pair of gray Fear of God Essentials sweatpants while headed to a lunch in South Beverly Grill in Beverly Hills. The two weren’t totally identical, as Justin paired his pants with an oversized hoodie and red slides, while Hailey wore a white crop top, a pearl-white blazer and a pair of high tops.

It’s not unusual for celebrity couples to influence each other’s styles. While Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande are no more – and things seem to have gotten cold between them – when they were together, he appeared to take on a bit of her swag in how he dressed. Similarly, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have interchangeable styles, as they both seem to keep it casual and laid-back when it comes to their clothes. On the other end of the spectrum, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez seem to mirror each other in how they both dress exquisitely.

Hailey’s influence doesn’t stop at the closet. Beliebers were afraid that Justin, who is enjoying his literal honeymoon period, decided to take an extended hiatus from music in order to focus on being a good husband. After Justin quelled those fears with a hilarious response, he “spent [a recent] afternoon in a recording studio in Hollywood,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. Justin’s return to music was all thanks to Hailey, as the source says her “love and support” has allowed him to feel happy and “excited” about creating new music again.

Though, with Justin focused on music again, will this pump the breaks on his plans to start a family with Hailey? She told Vogue Arabia that she “can’t wait to have my own [kids]” and her getting pregnant is a “closer reality.” While Hailey isn’t pregnant now, it seems a baby is right around the corner. If/when that happens, will Justin take another break from music to be a proud papa? Or, will he and Hailey pull a Travis Scott/Kylie Jenner and take their hypothetical child out on tour? Oh! Can they get this Bieber baby a matching pair of sweats? That would be so cute.