Jessica Simpson Claps Back At Natalie Portman For ‘Shaming’ Her For Wearing A Bikini

Jessica Simpson is ‘disappointed’ with Natalie Portman after the actress threw some shade her way during a recent interview! Portman seemingly made a negative comment about Jess wearing bikinis as a ‘virgin.’

Jessica Simpson, 38, is firing back after Natalie Portman, 37, seemingly shaded her in a recent interview. And, she’s disappointing in the actress after she made this remark: “I remember being a teenager, and there was Jessica Simpson on the cover of a magazine saying ‘I’m a virgin’ while wearing a bikini, and I was confused. Like, I don’t know what this is trying to tell me as a woman, as a girl,” Portman told USA Today while discussing her experiences growing up in the entertainment industry.

Jess, who is currently pregnant with her third child, took to Instagram on with a strong-worded note in response to Portman. “I was disappointed this morning when I read that I ‘confused’ you by wearing a bikini in a published photo taken of me when I was still a virgin in 1999,” she wrote on December 5, one day after Portman’s interview hit the internet. “As public figures, we both know our image is not totally in our control at all times, and that the industry we work in often tries to define us and box us in. However, I was taught to be myself and honor the different ways all women express themselves, which is why I believed then – and I believe now – that being sexy in a bikini and being proud of my body are not synonymous with having sex.”

She continued: “I have always embraced being a role model to all women to let them know that they can look however they want, wear whatever they want and have sex or not have sex with whomever they want. The power lies within us as individuals. I have made it my practice to not shame other women for their choices. In this era of Time’s Up and all the great work you have done for women, I encourage you to do the same.”

Portman has not yet commented on Simpson’s response to her remarks. However, she’s busy promoting her new film, Vox Lux, which has a limited release for this Friday, December 7.