Jessica Simpson’s Hottest Bikini Pics Revealed After She Claps Back At Natalie Portman’s Criticism

Natalie Portman called Jessica Simpson’s 1999 bikini photo into question, much to the country singer’s ‘disappointment.’ Well, we’re here to redirect that attention to her number of other sexy bikini photos!

Jessica Simpson’s car wash scene in The Dukes of Hazzard immortalized her bikini body. Aside from her string of hit singles and retail empire, the 38-year-old singer’s claim to fame is how great her toned abs look in a string bikini — as you can see in our gallery above! Naturally, that means she graced many magazine covers, especially in the ’90s and succeeding noughties. But one reader, Black Swan star Natalie Portman, 37, questioned the message one of those photo shoots sent.

“I remember being a teenager, and there was Jessica Simpson on the cover of a magazine saying ‘I’m a virgin’ while wearing a bikini, and I was confused,” she told USA Today in an interview published on Dec. 4. “Like, I don’t know what this is trying to tell me as a woman, as a girl.” The cover star didn’t appreciate the social commentary, as Jessica wrote in an Instagram post that she was “disappointed” in Natalie’s remark, later adding, “I was taught to be myself and honor the different ways all women express themselves, which is why I believed then – and I believe now – that being sexy in a bikini and being proud of my body are not synonymous with having sex.” You can read Jessica’s full response, and Natalie’s apology afterwards, here.

Well, let’s take that attention on Jessica’s 1999 bikini photo and spread it to her many other sexy shots! The “I Wanna Love You Forever” singer has wowed us in a number of sexy swimwear sets, even after her iconic car wash scene hit the big screen in 2005. You can check out Jessica rocking cleavage and her signature daisy dukes at Los Cabos, Mexico in 2016, and even lose a top all together for a ride on her pool float in 2017. Jessica, who’s now pregnant with her third child, worked hard to get the toned bod she flaunts now. She lost 60 pounds in 2012 after the birth of her first child, Maxwell Johnson, 6. She dropped major baby weight once again — that time, 50 pounds in 2014 — after the birth of her second kid, Ace Knute Johnson, 5.

