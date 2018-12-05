Heather Locklear Returns To Rehab After Hospitalization & Psychiatric Hold

Heather Locklear is reportedly back in rehab after her hospitalization and 5150 hold in November. Get more details on her third round of treatment this year.

Heather Locklear, 57, is now in an inpatient treatment facility, Radar Online first claimed on Dec. 5. The Melrose Place actress has reportedly left the hospital two weeks after she was placed on a 5150 psychiatric hold, which made headlines on Nov. 19. It’s unclear how long she’ll remain in the center, but Heather’s friends and family hope “it will be longer than three months,” the outlet’s source said. This is her third visit to rehab in 2018.

Heather’s most recent psychiatric hold was put into action after her therapist deemed she was having “another mental breakdown,” so 911 and EMTs were called, per TMZ‘s report in November. Although some outlets claimed she assaulted her boyfriend Chris Heisser, TMZ said there was no violence…her mental health issue had just “resurfaced.” This happened roughly four months after her psychiatric hold in June, after her mom called authorities about a suicide threat. In her trip to rehab afterwards, multiple outlets reported that she was getting help for her alcohol addiction, as we’ve told you in June.

Heather has also faced a number of legal troubles this year. She has racked up eight misdemeanor charges from two previous arrests, all of which she has pleaded not guilty to. She was arrested in February for felony domestic violence and battery against a police officer, according to another TMZ report. Her brother called authorities to the scene over an alleged domestic violence dispute between Heather and her boyfriend, Chris. She was arrested again in June, after allegedly punching one of the officers and kicking an EMT — get the full details on Heather’s second arrest, here.

On Sept. 19, Heather opened up about addiction, albeit it was in a tribute message to a friend she lost. “Addiction is ferocious and will try to take you down. Recovery is the best revenge,” the actress wrote in the Instagram post. “Be kind to everyone you meet, your light just might change their path. Rest In Peace beautiful Josh. You touched my [heart emoji].”