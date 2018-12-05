George H.W. Bush’s Funeral: Former President Honored By Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton & More

A massive crowd of family, friends, and Washington, DC’s elite attended former President George H.W. Bush’s funeral on Dec. 5, and the outpouring of love and grief was remarkable.

After days of mourning the fallen president in his home state of Texas and at the US Capitol rotunda, George H.W. Bush was given a proper send-off by family, friends, politicians, and fellow presidents in Washington, DC. The late president, who died on November 30 at age 94, was honored at a funeral at the National Cathedral as his colleagues bid him a fond farewell.

Bush’s American flag-draped casket left the Capitol around 10:30am ET with a full military send-off, and salutes from his distraught family, including son, former president George W. Bush, and his wife, former first lady Laura Bush. His motorcade made its way to the National Cathedral, where it was greeted by hundreds.

The five living presidents — Bush, Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, Donald Trump — paid their respects to one of their own at the emotional service, standing in solidarity despite their very different political leanings. Though it was clear that Trump was not exactly welcome at the funeral (seeing the Trumps sit down awkwardly next to the Obamas was downright uncomfortable), everyone remained cordial, as it was the late president’s wish to have the current commander-in-chief attend. The five living first ladies — Bush, Hillary Clinton, Michelle Obama, Melania Trump, and Rosalynn Carter — also attended, as well as former vice presidents Joe Biden, Dan Quayle, and Al Gore; current VP Mike Pence was also there, seen sharing a conversation with Chelsea Clinton.

