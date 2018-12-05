Breaking News
George H.W. Bush’s Funeral: Former President Honored By Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton & More

George H.W. Bush Casket
The flag-draped casket of former President George H.W. Bush is carried by a joint services military honor guard from the U.S. Capitol, in WashingtonGeorge HW Bush, Washington, USA - 05 Dec 2018
Donald Trump Melania Trump Barack Obama Michelle Obama Bill Clinton Hillary Clinton Jimmy Carter Rosalynn Carter Brian Mulroney Alan Simpson Jon Meacham. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive for the State Funeral former President George H.W. Bush, at the National Cathedral, in Washington George HW Bush, Washington, USA - 05 Dec 2018
Former President Jimmy Carter (2-L), and former first lady Rosalynn Carter (L), greet former President Bill Clinton (3-L), as his wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, (C), greets a guest before a State Funeral for former President George H.W. Bush at the National Cathedral, in Washington, DC, USA, 05 December 2018. George H.W. Bush, the 41st President of the United States (1989-1993), died at the age of 94 on 30 November 2018 at his home in Texas. George H.W. Bush dies at 94, Washington, Dc, USA - 05 Dec 2018
Former United States President Jimmy Carter (2R) and Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter (R) arrive while Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (2L) talks with Former First Lady Michelle Obama (L) prior to the funeral services for former United States President George H. W. Bush at the National Cathedral, in Washington, DC, USA, 05 December 2018. George H. W. Bush, the 41st President of the United States (1989-1993), died in his Houston, Texas, USA, home surrounded by family and friends on 30 November 2018. The body will return to Houston for another funeral service before being transported by train to the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum for internment. George H.W. Bush dies at age 94, Washington, Dc, USA - 05 Dec 2018
A massive crowd of family, friends, and Washington, DC’s elite attended former President George H.W. Bush’s funeral on Dec. 5, and the outpouring of love and grief was remarkable.

After days of mourning the fallen president in his home state of Texas and at the US Capitol rotunda, George H.W. Bush was given a proper send-off by family, friends, politicians, and fellow presidents in Washington, DC. The late president, who died on November 30 at age 94, was honored at a funeral at the National Cathedral as his colleagues bid him a fond farewell.

Bush’s American flag-draped casket left the Capitol around 10:30am ET with a full military send-off, and salutes from his distraught family, including son, former president George W. Bush, and his wife, former first lady Laura Bush. His motorcade made its way to the National Cathedral, where it was greeted by hundreds.

The five living presidents — Bush, Jimmy Carter, Bill ClintonBarack Obama, Donald Trumppaid their respects to one of their own at the emotional service, standing in solidarity despite their very different political leanings. Though it was clear that Trump was not exactly welcome at the funeral (seeing the Trumps sit down awkwardly next to the Obamas was downright uncomfortable), everyone remained cordial, as it was the late president’s wish to have the current commander-in-chief attend. The five living first ladies — Bush, Hillary Clinton, Michelle Obama, Melania Trump, and Rosalynn Carter — also attended, as well as former vice presidents Joe Biden, Dan Quayle, and Al Gore; current VP Mike Pence was also there, seen sharing a conversation with Chelsea Clinton.

To see photos from former President George H.W. Bush’s funeral and memorial services, scroll through our gallery above. May he rest in peace.