‘Empire’ Showrunner: Fall Finale Will Reveal ‘Huge Clue’ About Who Died — But There’s A Catch

‘Empire’ is about to explode. HL spoke EXCLUSIVELY with showrunner Brett Mahoney ahead of the fall finale about the major death mystery and the Kingsley vs. Lucious feud heading into this epic episode!

The Empire fall finale has arrived, and you’re going to need to buckle up for this one. HollywoodLife talked with showrunner Brett Mahoney about what we can expect in the Dec. 5 episode. In regards to the mystery surrounding who died, Brett teased, “You will get a huge clue as to who might be in the coffin, but it will not be a final answer.” The mystery will continue well into 2019. As of right now, we know that Lucious, Cookie, Becky, and Thirsty are NOT in the coffin. That means Jamal, Hakeem, Tiana, Kingsley, and more are still in jeopardy.

Empire season 5 has been going at full speed and is showing no signs of slowing down. Kingsley has vowed to destroy his father, who is none other than Lucious Lyon. “What we have yet to see is how this information lands on Lucious and the Lyons, and when that gets out, it’s fireworks,” Brett revealed. In the promo for the fall finale, a bruised and bloody Kingsley shows up at the Lyon Family Management showcase to stir up trouble, and it sounds like Kingsley’s going to reveal all right then and there! Just when the Lyons thought they had everything under control…

HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with cast member Jussie Smollett, a.k.a. Jamal Lyon, back at the Tribeca TV Festival about the mysterious death, and he was just as cryptic. “It could be anybody, but I think that more than likely it is a Lyon,” Jussie said. “That’s all I’m giving you.” Empire season 5 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on FOX. The show will return with new episodes in 2019.