Dynamite Kid Dead: WWE Star Tom Billington Sadly Dies On 60th Birthday

Tom Billington, best known as Dynamite Kid, has tragically passed away. The British WWE icon died on Dec. 5, his 60th birthday.

The wrestling world has lost a great one. The Dynamite Kid, whose real name was Thomas Billington, has died, WWE confirms. Dynamite Kid passed away on his 60th birthday — Dec. 5. Dynamite Kid was born in Golborne, Lancashire, England. He went into sports entertainment so he wouldn’t have to be a coal miner. He joined WWE in 1984 with his cousin, Davey Boy Smith. The two cousins formed the popular wrestling tag team, The British Bulldogs.

Davey Boy’s son tweeted about Dynamite Kid’s passing and penned a great tribute. “Professional Wrestling as we now it today. He flew high, and gave it his all every match,” Davey Boy Smith Jr. tweeted. “Thanks for everything and sad to have lost another family member. Rest In Peace Dyno.”

WWE’s Paige also tweeted her condolences to the wrestling legend. “Damn.. RIP Dynamite Kid # BritishBulldogs,” she wrote. T. J. Perkins captioned his Instagram tribute: “Dynamite Kid and Tiger Mask made me want to be in New Japan when I was younger. Even more so than the WWF. My first ever real job in wrestling happened to be in New Japan, as soon as I graduated high school and turned 18. To say it was an honor to step into the ring in the company where these two guys built what we know today as ‘Cruiserweights’ is an understatement. I’m very sad to hear that we lost Dynamite.”

Dynamite Kid suffered a number health concerns over the years. He reportedly suffered seizures and lost the use of his left leg in 1997 and became wheelchair bound, according to The Sun. He used a wheelchair to deal with paralysis. Dynamite Kid suffered a stroke in 2013. Rest in peace, Dynamite Kid.