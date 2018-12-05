’90 Day Fiance’ Stars Colt & Larissa Secretly ‘Got Married’ 5 Mos. Before Her Battery Arrest

’90 Day Fiance’ stars Colt and Larissa jumped the gun and reportedly got a marriage license way back in June. This comes months before the beautiful Brazilian was arrested in November for domestic battery against her ‘husband.’



Colt Johnson and Larissa Dos Santos Lima have been bringing plenty of drama during this season of TLC’s reality series 90 Day Fiance. They’re currently planning their wedding on the show, but according to a new report, they applied for a marriage license months ago. Radar Online reports that the couple applied for the license on June 11, 2018 according to the Clark County Court in Nevada. Colt has been referring to Larissa as his “wifey\” on social media, even though viewers are just now seeing the lead up to their nuptials.

The news comes after Larissa was arrested on Nov. 10 for domestic battery against the Las Vegas resident. The incident went down apparently in a battle over the use of her phone. Earlier that day she changed her Instagram handle to @helpmeimwithoutphone then wrote “Help me… He turned off hide my phone. Help me he wants to call the police help me.”

After police took her to jail, Colt took to IG to write, “Larissa was arrested this afternoon. She suffers from high anxiety and [severe] depression. She over reacted to problems that do not exist.” He then detailed how he “proceeded to deactivate her phone to try to defuse the situation,” but that “escalated and matters became worse.”

“The police interviewed us but not long after they decided to arrest Larissa,” he wrote. “No one was hurt and I did not press charges against my wife. However it is policy in the state of Nevada that since we are in a domestic partnership, someone had to be arrested.”

On the Nov. 25 episode of 90 Day Fiance, Larissa called Colt an “attention whore” multiple times and threatened to call off their wedding if he complimented any other women besides her. After he gave a positive nod to a female coworker’s glasses, she lost it and told him ““I’m really tired of you acting like attention whore, Colt. Please stop [giving] compliments to strange woman.” Then she refused to go look at wedding venues and do wedding cake tastings, telling him ““I don’t want to marry an attention whore.” So much drama! In next week’s episode she fights with his family who accuse her of only wanting to marry Colt to get a green card. But if they already got a marriage license in June, maybe they’re already wed!