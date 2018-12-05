Chris Brown ‘Excited’ For Christmas With Daughter Royalty: Their Special Plans Revealed

Chris Brown is totally devoted to his daughter Royalty and now that Christmas is almost here he’s gearing up to spend some extra special time with her.

Chris Brown, 29, has been known to go all out when it comes to making his daughter Royalty happy. Earlier this year he threw her an elaborate princess themed 4th birthday party — she even arrived in her own horse-drawn carriage. And now, he’s planning to blow her mind again this holiday season. A source close Chris tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY why making “special memories” with Royalty at Christmas is so important to him.

“ Chris is excited about celebrating Christmas with his daughter Royalty this year. Christmas was always a very big deal for Chris when he was a kid, he has the best memories of celebrating with his family so it’s very important he make those special memories with Royalty now too. They have their traditions like decorating the tree and dancing around to Chris’s song This Is Christmas and of course opening presents. Most of the time Chris tries hard not to spoil Royalty, he wants her to grow up grounded. But on special occasions, like on her birthday or at Christmas he doesn’t see anything wrong with going all out. She’s at the perfect age for it now and has been writing long lists for Santa too, she’s so cute,” our source said. There’s no denying Royalty is totally adorable — we’re not surprised Chris wants to make her smile.