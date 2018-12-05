Cardi B & Offset Relationship Timeline: Cheating Scandal, A Baby & More Of Their Ups & Downs
Cardi B and Offset ‘are not together anymore’ she announcement on December 5. She said the out-of-the-blue breakup was because they fell out of love. Is it really over for good? — Here’s a timeline of their relationship!
A secret wedding, a cheating scandal, a baby and some of the hottest collaborations to the hip hop scene. — That was Cardi B, 26, and Offset, 26. Sadly, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper told her fans that she is no longer with the Migos rapper in a video confession on Instagram, December 5. And, our hearts are broken. It’s unclear when they breakup, which seemed to come out of left field, actually happened.
Cardi didn’t really divulge a concrete reason as to why she and her “baby father” split. “He’s always somebody that I run to to talk to and we got a lot of love for each other but things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time and it’s nobody’s fault,” Cardi said in the video. “I guess we grew out of love, but we’re not together anymore. I don’t know,” she said, adding that they may take time to get a divorce.” Offset has yet to address the split. — But, let’s take a trip back down memory lane, when these two first met.
Early 2017: Offset and Cardi B meet for the very first time, and it was all his doing. He requested a dinner through publicists. “The couple met about a year ago at Offset’s insistence–while he watched her rise as an artist, his interest grew, then exploded,” Rolling Stone wrote in a Migos profile. “I was like, ‘Damn, I am on her!’ ” he says. “I am like, ‘Shit, I like Cardi B!’ ” He had a publicist set up a dinner in New York for a select group of women, including Cardi.
February 5, 2017: This is what some would consider their first actual date, including Offset. They attended Super Bowl 51 in Atlanta between the Hawks and the Patriots. Cardi and Offset were spotted holding hands.
February 14, 2017: On Valentine’s Day, Cardi B posted a video of her and her “babe” to Instagram, making things official on the gram.
May 1, 2017: Cardi B and Offset attend a Met Gala after party together at 1 Oak in New York City.
May 16, 2017: They release the video for their first collaboration, “Lick.”
June 22, 2017: Cardi will not confirm her relationship with Offset. “It’s been a blessing, me meeting him and meeting his friends. I see how hard they work. And that motivated me to work even harder,” Cardi B told Fader about her friendship with Migos. While she didn’t confirm her relationship, she referred to Offset as “the boy” and said “a lot of positive things came out of that.” Fader noted that she used both past and present tense to refer to him, but was caught watching a video on his Instagram story.
July 25, 2017: Offset buys Cardi a $60K chain and they show it off backstage at a Meek Mill concert.
Cardi B and Offset at Meek Mill's Concert Tonight pic.twitter.com/7JMZGVMiKj
August 27, 2017: Cardi B shuts down engagement rumors after fans thought she was headed to the alter after wearing a white dress to the VMAs. read into her wearing a white dress. “It is not true!” she told reporters.
October 22, 2017: Cardi and Offset appear to briefly break up when she posts a photo to her Instagram story captioned “single.” However, she later admitted that she “exaggerated a lil bit” because she was upset.
October 27, 2017: Cardi B and Offset collaborate for a second time, but with Migos and Nicki Minaj on “Motorsport”.
October 27, 2017: Offset pops the question to Cardi B during one of her concerts, live onstage at Power 99 radio’s Powerhouse concert at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. The sweet moment was caught on video and it was too cute if we do say so ourselves. The next day (Oct. 28) Cardi showed off her eight karat diamond on social media.
December 21, 2017: Cardi B drops her single “Bartier Cardi,” and references Offset in the lyrics. — “Cardi put the pus-y on Offset / Cartier, Cardi B brain on Offset.”
December 24, 2018: A video leaks of a man who appears to be Offset in bed with another woman. The clip was allegedly filmed in September and stolen from Offset’s iCloud. It was later reported that the reason Cardi said she was single back in October, was because she found out about this.
December 25, 2018: Cardi B seemingly responds to the cheating allegations, writing, “I still put the pu-sy on Offset,” on Twitter. The two continued to post with one another on social media, hinting that they were just fine.
January 9, 2018: Cardi B responds to cheating rumors about Offset in a now-deleted tweet. “Why is it a problem that I want to take my time with a decision on my relationship ?” she apparently wrote. “Why do I have to explain myself? I don’t ask ya why you still with that man that lives with his mom, that don’t pay your bills … Since when you guys had perfect relationship?”
January 14, 2018: Offset gets Cardi’s name tattooed on his neck.
February 27, 2018: Cardi B talks about Offset’s cheating scandal in an interview with Cosmopolitan and implies that she’s wasn’t an angel either. “It’s like everybody is coming down my neck like, ‘Why are you not leaving him? You have low self-esteem.’ I don’t have low self-esteem … I know I look good. I know I’m rich, I know I’m talented. I know I could get any man I want—any basketball player, football player. But I want to work out my shit with my man, and I don’t got to explain why. I’m not your property. This is my life … I’m going to take my time, and I’m going to decide on my decision … It’s not right, what he fucking did—but people don’t know what I did, ’cause I ain’t no angel.”
April 7, 2018: Cardi B reveals she’s pregnant on SNL and shows off her baby bump in a tight white dress.
April 19, 2018: Cardi B appears on Ellen and reveals that Offset picked out a name for their baby.
May 7, 2018: Cardi showed off her bump in a beaded gown by Jeremy Scott for Moschino at the 2018 Met Gala in NYC. She later attended the Versace afterparty with Offset.
June 2018: Cardi B and Offset cover Rolling Stone, where she showed of her bare baby bump on the cover, as he kissed her belly. In the accompanying interview, Cardi defended their relationship: “People want to make fun of me, saying I’m the fourth baby mom, [but] I know I’m not having a baby with a s–tty ass man,” she said.
June 2018: Offset calls Cardi his “wife” on stage at the 2018 BET Awards. Hours later, news breaks that they secretly married in Atlanta on September 20, 2017.
July 10, 2018: Cardi gives birth to a daughter named Kulture Kiari. She announced the news via Instagram the following day by sharing a photo of herself naked, rubbing her baby bump.
October 2018: Offset buys Cardi a Lamborghini days before her 26th birthday. She gushed over him on social media afterward.
December 2018: Cardi announces in a video on Instagram that she and Offset are no longer together after more than a year of marriage. She admits they may get a divorce.