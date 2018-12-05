Cardi B & Offset Relationship Timeline: Cheating Scandal, A Baby & More Of Their Ups & Downs

Cardi B and Offset ‘are not together anymore’ she announcement on December 5. She said the out-of-the-blue breakup was because they fell out of love. Is it really over for good? — Here’s a timeline of their relationship!

A secret wedding, a cheating scandal, a baby and some of the hottest collaborations to the hip hop scene. — That was Cardi B, 26, and Offset, 26. Sadly, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper told her fans that she is no longer with the Migos rapper in a video confession on Instagram, December 5. And, our hearts are broken. It’s unclear when they breakup, which seemed to come out of left field, actually happened.

Cardi didn’t really divulge a concrete reason as to why she and her “baby father” split. “He’s always somebody that I run to to talk to and we got a lot of love for each other but things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time and it’s nobody’s fault,” Cardi said in the video. “I guess we grew out of love, but we’re not together anymore. I don’t know,” she said, adding that they may take time to get a divorce.” Offset has yet to address the split. — But, let’s take a trip back down memory lane, when these two first met.

Early 2017: Offset and Cardi B meet for the very first time, and it was all his doing. He requested a dinner through publicists. “The couple met about a year ago at Offset’s insistence–while he watched her rise as an artist, his interest grew, then exploded,” Rolling Stone wrote in a Migos profile. “I was like, ‘Damn, I am on her!’ ” he says. “I am like, ‘Shit, I like Cardi B!’ ” He had a publicist set up a dinner in New York for a select group of women, including Cardi.

February 5, 2017: This is what some would consider their first actual date, including Offset. They attended Super Bowl 51 in Atlanta between the Hawks and the Patriots. Cardi and Offset were spotted holding hands.

February 14, 2017: On Valentine’s Day, Cardi B posted a video of her and her “babe” to Instagram, making things official on the gram.

May 1, 2017: Cardi B and Offset attend a Met Gala after party together at 1 Oak in New York City.

May 16, 2017: They release the video for their first collaboration, “Lick.”

June 22, 2017: Cardi will not confirm her relationship with Offset. “It’s been a blessing, me meeting him and meeting his friends. I see how hard they work. And that motivated me to work even harder,” Cardi B told Fader about her friendship with Migos. While she didn’t confirm her relationship, she referred to Offset as “the boy” and said “a lot of positive things came out of that.” Fader noted that she used both past and present tense to refer to him, but was caught watching a video on his Instagram story.

July 25, 2017: Offset buys Cardi a $60K chain and they show it off backstage at a Meek Mill concert.

Cardi B and Offset at Meek Mill's Concert Tonight pic.twitter.com/7JMZGVMiKj — Daily Cardi (@DailyCardi) July 25, 2017

August 27, 2017: Cardi B shuts down engagement rumors after fans thought she was headed to the alter after wearing a white dress to the VMAs. read into her wearing a white dress. “It is not true!” she told reporters.

October 22, 2017: Cardi and Offset appear to briefly break up when she posts a photo to her Instagram story captioned “single.” However, she later admitted that she “exaggerated a lil bit” because she was upset.

October 27, 2017: Cardi B and Offset collaborate for a second time, but with Migos and Nicki Minaj on “Motorsport”.

October 27, 2017: Offset pops the question to Cardi B during one of her concerts, live onstage at Power 99 radio’s Powerhouse concert at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. The sweet moment was caught on video and it was too cute if we do say so ourselves. The next day (Oct. 28) Cardi showed off her eight karat diamond on social media.

December 21, 2017: Cardi B drops her single “Bartier Cardi,” and references Offset in the lyrics. — “Cardi put the pus-y on Offset / Cartier, Cardi B brain on Offset.”