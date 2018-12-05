Cardi B & Offset’s Friends Convinced They’ll Get Back Together: They ‘Didn’t See Split Coming At All’

Cardi B may have just announced her split from Offset but it turns out the couple’s close friends don’t think it will last long and believe they still have a romantic future together.

It ain’t over till it’s over! Cardi B, 26, shocked everyone when she took to Instagram to announce her split from baby daddy Offset, 26, after one year of marriage, but according to some of the former couple’s friends, their romantic future still looks bright. “Cardi’s friends truly believe that she is going to get back together with Offset at some point and don’t believe for one minute that they can stay apart,” a source close to Cardi EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “They know that Cardi and Offset love each other so much and absolutely can’t imagine them splitting up forever. Her friends didn’t see this split coming at all and they think she most likely just had a bad argument with Offset last night and needs some space to cool down for the time being. They definitely don’t see this breakup lasting too long and believe they will find their way back to each other again soon.”

One of the main reasons friends believe Cardi and Offset are not done for good is because they both seemed happy together right up until this past weekend when they made an appearance together at KIIS FM Jingle Ball in Los Angeles on Dec. 1. “Cardi B proudly brought up Offset on stage, telling the crowd with a sweet smile he was ‘My husband’ and dancing together and acting close,” another source EXCLUSIVELY told us. “He was spotted hanging backstage with Cardi in her dressing room, not leaving her side. The two acted so happy and in love, showing zero signs of anything being wrong, in fact, just the opposite. The split has a come to shock to everyone as friends feel there were zero signs of a split coming.”

Cardi and Offset indeed didn’t show signs or seem like they were two people ready to leave a marriage. After keeping the marriage under wraps until earlier this year, the former couple seemed more in love than ever. They celebrated the birth of their daughter, Kulture, just four months ago and often praised each other in person and on social media. It will be interesting to see if there will be any new developments from here and as always, we’ll update with any new info!