Cardi B Finally Shares 1st Pic Of Kulture 1 Day After Offset Split

This is NOT a drill, okurrrrr? Cardi B gave birth to her baby girl back in July and is just now showing Kulture off — but she was worth the wait! Click here to see if the little one looks like her momma.

Cardi B, 26, has been keeping Kulture under wraps since welcoming her to the world in July — and we don’t blame her! But after keeping her fans in the dark for so long, the new mom finally gave everyone a sneak peek of her baby girl, and she is just too cute for words. And the picture arrived just one day after a blindsiding announcement — she and her husband Offset, 26, split! The sweet shot of the newborn has been a really long time coming, made even more painful by the fact that Cardi teased her fans again and again with glimpses of Kulture’s hands, feet and lips. She even recorded her crying and babbling multiple times. But here she is, finally!

This technically isn’t the first time that Kulture has been in the public eye. Paparazzi snapped a shot of the newborn getting her picture taken by her momma on a Miami balcony on Oct. 3 and Cardi was not happy. In a now-deleted tweet, the rapper wrote, “People are truly disgusting and have no integrity! Just because people are celebs don’t mean motherf**kers sign a contract to be harassed and stalked.” She was just as angry back in August when a photo of a baby thought to be Kulture went viral.

“This is a gorgeous baby but nope it’s not Kulture,” she wrote on Instagram. “Blogs and fake pages please respect other people’s children! I’ll show my child when I’m ready for now stop posting other people’s kids and claiming them as mines it’s disrespectful.” So while Cardi was a big fan of showing off her baby bump, revealing Kulture has been an entirely different story from the start.

And there’s a good reason for that, a source close to Cardi and her estranged husband told Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Cardi is very superstitious and she worries that showing Kulture’s face will make her a target for bad energy from her haters,” the insider said, while the parents were still together. “Offset is even more paranoid and protective than Cardi is. He’s been saying they might keep Kulture’s identity hidden indefinitely, just to shield her from all the craziness and let her have a normal childhood.”

So now that we’ve all seen her face, what’s the verdict? Does Kulture take after her mom or dad? Hmm…