Bombshell alert! Ariel Winter dazzled is sequins at a Dec. 4 event, and showed off her flawless bod. See pics from her night out!

Ariel Winter just outdid herself! The 20-year-old actress was shining so bright in sequins at the the opening of Refinery29’s ’29Rooms’ experience in LA on Dec. 4. At the event, the star donned a beaded dress which featured an array of orange, gold, and taupe hues, and featured a high hemline that showed off her perfectly toned legs. The sultry number also dipped low in the font, revealing some major cleavage, and Ariel looked sexier than ever!

The Modern Family star did cover up a bit though, and her full-length denim duster coat was just as eye-catching as her flashy dress! Part of the credit for Ariel’s glamorous look can be given to her statement accessories as well. She rocked an orange-colored lucite clutch in one hand, and a stunning pair of dangling earrings. Her white strappy sandals perfectly complemented her outfit, and the star also opted for a bold beauty look. A deep crimson red stained her lips, and her hair was pulled back into a chic half-up, half-down look. Other stars in attendance at the star-studded event included Kesha, SZA, AWKWAFINA, and more, but Ariel’s look might just be our favorite of the night!

Leave it to Ariel to keep us guessing when it comes to her style looks. The star manages to consistently switch it up, and her wardrobe is far from boring! Just look at how she flawlessly channeled Clueless in her Nov. 23 Instagram boomerang. In the post, she rocked a plaid skirt, and a pastel pink top, and was looking very much like Cher Horowitz herself! Then, On Nov, 27, she elevated her style when she coordinated a navy coat and turtleneck on the set of LIVE with Kelly and Ryan. Ariel may only be 20-years-old, but she’s got her fashion sense all figured out, and can truly pull off any look!

We love how this ensemble manages to show off Ariel’s fit bod, but still remains classy all the way! The star really nailed it this time around!