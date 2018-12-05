Ariana Grande Confirms She Sent Pete Davidson ‘Thank U, Next’ & Didn’t ‘Blindside’ Him

Ariana Grande’s ‘Thank U, Next’ mentions her ex Pete Davidson – but he heard the song before it came out! She confirmed he was sent the track before its release!

Ariana Grande is so grateful for her exes – and she let them know that ahead of announcing it to the entire world with her hit single, “thank u, next.” After the song dropped, she revealed that Big Sean and Ricky Alvarez were sent the song before its drop, but didn’t say whether or not Pete Davidson got a preview. But don’t worry – she confirmed in a new interview with Billboard that he was well aware of the song’s contents before the rest of us heard it for the first time.

“I wasn’t going to blindside anybody,” she explained to the magazine about her choice to send the song to her exes. Davidson, of course, isn’t a stranger to having his ex-girlfriend write songs about him. During their short-lived engagement, Grande released her fourth album Sweetener, which included a last-minute addition titled, “Pete Davidson.” Despite their breakup, the four-time Grammy nominee still loves the track, Billboard reported, as she does with all of her songs.

Even though Sweetener only came out in August, Grande has gone through a lot since then, giving her enough material to crank out another full album. Creating the new album was a sort of therapy for the “breathin” singer who broke off an engagement and mourned the loss of ex-boyfriend Mac Miller all within a two-month period. The album was born out of a lot of “feminine energy and champagne and music and laughter and crying. This [album’s] not particularly uplifting,” Grande said. “A lot of it sounds really upbeat, but it’s actually a super sad chapter.”

While it’s been a tough period in Grande’s life, she’s only become more resilient, working hard toward meeting her many goals and preparing for her Sweetener World Tour, which kicks off in March 2019. “I feel like I’ve only scratched the surface of the artist I can be, and i just want to keep growing and practicing and getting better,” she said. “I never want to get lazy.”