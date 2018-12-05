Is Aaron Rodgers’ Family Feud Finally Over? NFL Player Hints He May Have Healed Rift

Wait a second — did Aaron Rodgers just say what we think he said? It sounds like the athlete may be putting his longstanding feud with his ‘folks’ to rest.

It’s no secret that Aaron Rodgers, 35, and Jordan Rodgers, 30, don’t get along. Even though both brothers are in the spotlight — one for his NFL career, and the other for falling in love with JoJo Fletcher, 28, on The Bachelorette — their family has been estranged for years. But it sounds like all of the drama may be in the past, or at least on its way there. That’s right, Aaron let something slip in a Dec. 3 interview that has fans raising eyebrows, according to Us Weekly. When asked about finding out that the Green Bay Packers’ head coach Mike McCarthy had been fired, the quarterback said, “I found out I’m sure the same way most of you found out. I was at home with my folks in town for my birthday.” Hear that? He was with his parents!

Aaron was MIA from his brother Jordan’s birthday bash just a few months ago in August, so if something happened to remedy the rift between these family members, it must have happened recently! Recall everyone else in the fam was in Wisconsin for Jordan’s special day, even taking a silly pic, including the reality star’s parents and two other brothers Luke and Edward. But that wasn’t the only birthday Jordan spent without Aaron! When the NFL player’s ex was interviewed in 2017 after their three-year relationship came to an end, Olivia Munn, 38, admitted that Aaron hadn’t spoken to his parents or siblings in eight months by the time they started dating. That’s a long stalemate!

So as far as family feuds go, this one’s the real deal — which is why we’re afraid to get our hopes up after these comments from Aaron. Olivia did meet his parents a couple of times when they were dating, which means he hasn’t always been completely isolated from them.