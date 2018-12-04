Tyler Baltierra Confirms He & Catelynn Lowell Are Living Apart — What It Means For Their Marriage

Tyler Baltierra put rumors of a separation to rest when he revealed that although he’s living apart from Catelynn Lowell, it’s actually been beneficial for their marriage.

Teen Mom OG stars Tyler Baltierra, 26, and Catelynn Lowell, 26, are learning about themselves while taking a break to live in different places and it’s been turning out to be a good thing. Tyler spoke to US Weekly‘s Watch With Us podcast about the current status of their marriage and it seems like things are going smoothly for the couple, who are getting ready to welcome their third child, and they’re “doing great”. “It’s funny because we actually don’t even call it separation anymore,” Tyler said to the outlet. “We say, ‘Let’s just do 30 days of self-reflection time. You get to focus on you, I get to focus on me. We’ll continue to do couples’ therapy’. We’ve got a great therapist who works really good with us, so [we’re] kind of following her advice on top of the separation, whatever you wanna call it. We call it 30 days of self-reflection – just positive terminology here.”

While Tyler and Catelynn take some space from each other, they’ve been continuing to raise their three-year-old daughter, Novalee (they placed nine-year-old Carly up for adoption) and she’s been taking the change well. “We’ve been letting her kind of doing whatever she feels like she needs to do,” Tyler explained. “Sometimes she’ll come hang out with me for a couple hours then she’ll have to go home. We still eat dinner together. When you say ‘separation,’ everyone’s like, ‘Oh my god, a separation?’ It’s not like we’re seeing other people or we’re not talking at all or not spending time with each other. I’ve been here at the house fixing stuff up while she and Nova have been here. Honestly [we’re] taking our space when we need it. Nova’s been really surprisingly taking it really well. She’s been really great with everything.”

Another juicy detail Tyler talked about in the informative interview was the headline-making moment shown on the Dec. 3 episode of Teen Mom OG in which Tyler admitted to his father, Butch, that he sometimes thinks about other women. “I think everyone would be lying if they said they didn’t,” he said. “My dad’s funny because he’s the type of person where he automatically assumes everyone’s like him – some player, some raw dog player or something. I had to kind of reiterate to him, ‘Listen, yeah of course, because I’m a human being. But the main goal is to stay with my wife and live this life. We love each other.’ It’s crazy too because when you do grow up with each other, no one can really understand the bond. There is no explanation for it. It’s hard for people like my dad, who’s been in prison his whole life and never really had a serious adult relationship, to relate. It’s different.”