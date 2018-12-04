Why Tiny’s Allowing T.I. To Live On His Own — Even Though She Hates It

Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris and T.I. have been going strong in their marriage but they’re currently living apart and although Tiny isn’t too keen on the situation, she has a very good reason for letting it happen.

Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 43, and hubby T.I., 38, have seemed to share a love that’s stronger than ever lately but the married duo are currently living apart. Although Tiny wishes they could live under the same roof, she feels she’s doing a good service by allowing T.I. the space that he needs. “Tiny is not OK with T.I. living apart from her, she resents it,” a source close to Tiny and T.I. EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “However, Tiny puts on a happy face, and will tell T.I. that she is OK with it all, but that is only because she is afraid to lose him. She is trying to keep it all together and she feels like giving him space, to live on his own, will save their marriage while keeping their family together. She is desperate enough to go along with T.I.’s desires even if it drives her crazy always wondering what he is doing and with whom. T.I. living apart from her is not helping Tiny rebuild trust with him, it is only making things more challenging.”

Despite their living situation, the lovebirds still spend many nights together. “Tiny and T.I. do spend the majority of their nights in the same bed, Tiny would go crazy if they didn’t,” the source continued. “Work takes priority for TI. And Tiny has chosen to follow his lead and work as much as she can as well. But when they aren’t working and they don’t sleep in the same bed it’s tough. Tiny does her best to look on the bright side though. They are still together and the passion is still very much alive. If keeping two separate houses is what it takes to make it work then so be it, it’s worth it to Tiny.”

On the Dec. 3 episode of Tiny and T.I.’s reality show, Friends & Family Hustle, T.I. talked about their separate living situation and insisted it has to do with their different personalities. “The Harris household is rather complicated,” he explained on the show. “Yes, we’re married. Yes, we’re on good terms. No, we do not sleep in the same house, necessarily. I think our personalities are too big to fit under one roof. It might not work for everybody else, but it works for us. That’s why we deserve each other.”