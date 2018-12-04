Tim Gunn ‘Ecstatic’ For New Show With Heidi Klum — Plus, He Reveals His Tips For Holiday Decor

Tim Gunn is teaming up with Heidi Klum again for a brand-new fashion series on Amazon. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Tim about this next chapter and his holiday decor tips!

Tim Gunn and Heidi Klum are journeying over to Amazon for an exciting adventure — a new TV show! The Project Runway icons will be collaborating once again, and we couldn’t be more excited. The same can be said for Tim and Heidi! “Well, Heidi and I are ecstatic,” Tim tells HollywoodLife. “Amazon is giving us free creative latitude with this. We can really develop anything that we want, and the only definitive parameter that we have for ourselves is that this show will be about fashion, but what direction that takes, we’re working out now. We’re tremendously excited. Amazon is in over 200 countries, and we’re constantly thinking about that demographic and what that means for a fashion-based program, and it’s really exhilarating. It’s thrilling.” He also gushes that Heidi is the “consummate optimist” and a “great inspiration.”

Tim is also the Command Brand style advisor, and he wants us all to know how to save time and eliminate stress this holiday season. “The Command products are just phenomenal,” Tim says. “You’re putting up all these things on the walls and the ceilings and things that are temporary, things we’re not going to see again for another 10.5 months. People are constantly putting nails and spackling and painting — you hope — otherwise you just have a big mess. With Command products, you don’t have to do any of that. It makes the entire process so easy and damage free. I’m just crazy about it.”

The host says he only decorates for Christmas, and the “Command hooks have allowed me to expand on my whole inventory of things and how I use them. I drape fake pine bows close to the ceiling and just let them drape, and it makes a big impact. It takes very little time, and it’s a total of three strips of these 12 hook things. So it’s really easy and makes a big impact.”