13 Stars Who Rock Sexy Skintight Leather Dresses To Perfection: Emily Ratajkowski & More

A little badass, a lot of sexy, stars like Emily Ratajkowski are gravitating to the leather dress trend and nailing it. See pics of stars like Em in the skintight outfits here!

It’s just a rule of fashion: you can never go wrong with black leather. That’s why so many stars choose it when they need to make a statement on red carpets, during performances, and just when they need a boost on nights out! Kim Kardashian, 37, has mastered the leather dress more than once, and she always looks divine when she does it. She managed to look sleek instead of sweaty while wearing a leather maxi dress at New York Fashion Week in September 2018! Now that’s impressive.

She did it again, wearing a tight, black leather mini on a night out with husband Kanye West in Beverly Hills back in August. Can you imagine how uncomfortable that must have been? Beauty is pain, kids! Emily Ratajkowski, 27, recently rocked a leather mini on the Versace pre-fall 2019 fashion show in New York City on December 2. The flirty LBD had a tight, black leather bodice with a large cutout over her chest. The one-shouldered feature and gold accents were pure Donatella Versace. She looked so hot, especially with slicked-back hair and dramatic eye makeup!

We’ll never forget the badass outfit Selena Gomez, 25, rocked for her comeback performance at the 2017 American Music Awards. Sel showed up with her naturally dark hair transformed into a blonde bob, and wearing a mini that was pretty much just a leather jacket just long enough to cover her up. She paired it with studded, black heels and chic diamond hoop earrings.

