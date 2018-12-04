Priyanka Chopra’s Wedding Dress: Stuns In Sheer Ralph Lauren Gown To Marry Nick Jonas

Despite her Indian heritage, Priyanka wanted to honor and value Nick Jonas’ culture as well, and wore a traditional white wedding dress during one of their two wedding ceremonies. See the pic here!

Talk about costume changes! With a wedding that has basically spanned a week, Priyanka Chopra, 36, stunned with every outfit she rocked. The gorgeous actress married Nick Jonas in a Christian ceremony on Dec. 1, followed by a Hindu ceremony the very next day. During her Christian ceremony, which was ever so cutely officiated by Nick’s pastor father, Priyanka wore a white wedding dress, designed by Ralph Lauren. The gown featured sheer long sleeves and buttons down the front, along with beading throughout.

The wedding dress hand-beaded and hand-embroidered, and took 1,826 hours to make, Priyanka confirmed to Hello! magazine. Underneath the sheer gown, she wore a strapless dress that was made of two million mother of pearl sequins. Of course, along with the dress, there was the veil…which was 75 feet long! Nick also rocked Ralph Lauren for the event, and inside his black tux, he included a piece of lace from Priyanka’s dress with the saying “My Jaan,” which translates to “my life.” Priyanka’s dress also had some words stitched into it: Nicholas Jerry Jonas, 1st December 2018, Madhu & Ashok, Om Namah Shivay, Family, Hope, Compassion and Love. She also include a piece of Nick’s mom’s wedding dress sewn into her own!

The stunning wedding was held at the Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace in Rajasthan, India. Everything about the occasion as grand and gorgeous! Vogue magazine was actually the first to break the news that Ralph would custom design Priyanka’s wedding gown (in their January issue with Priyanka on the cover). It was even more significant because Ralph has only designed wedding dresses for his own daughter, his daughter-in-law and his niece — never a celebrity. Priyanka has worn Ralph Lauren to the prestigious Met Gala twice, and attended his 50th anniversary party in Central Park in September of 2018. They are obviously very close!

Nick and Priyanka also had a traditional Indian wedding, where Priyanka wore a more colorful look. She is such a beautiful bride!