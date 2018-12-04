Priyanka Chopra’s Gorgeous Wedding Makeup — Get Her Exact Bridal Beauty Look

Priyanka looked so stunning as she married Nick Jonas in an over-the-top amazing ceremony in India on Dec. 1. See her glowing beauty look below!

Priyanka Chopra, 36, looked absolutely breathtaking at her wedding ceremony. She married Nick Jonas and both Nick and Priyanka were smiling from ear to ear — they looked so in love! We’re so happy for this gorgeous couple! There were many wedding events over the course of the long weekend, but during the Western ceremony on Dec. 1, Priyanka looked more gorgeous than ever before, wearing a white Ralph Lauren gown and a bold red lip.

Makeup artist Yumi Mori used Marc Jacobs Beauty to create “a soft and natural look to match the spirit of her Ralph Lauren wedding dress.” For her picture-perfect skin, Yumi wanted to create “a beautiful, almost airbrushed, but still natural-looking complexion.” She used the Accomplice Instant Blurring Beauty Powder ($49), which comes out in May 2019, to blur any imperfections (as if Priyanka has any)! She also used the Accomplice Concealer & Touch-Up Stick ($32), which launches in May as well. “I wanted her skin to shimmer and glow so I dusted on the new Accomplice Instant Blurring Beauty Powder in Scarlet to give her a warm, luminous look after I evened out the complexion with the Accomplice Concealer & Touch-Up Stick.”

For her breathtaking eyes, Yuma used a coral shade called “On The Dance Floor,” from the Eye-Conic Multi-Finish Eyeshadow Palette in Fantascene ($49) to highlight her glowing, fresh skin. For some drama, she used the Velvet Noir Major Volume Mascara ($26) on Priyanka’s lashes. For her bold red lips, Yumi used Le Marc Lip Crème Lipstick in Boy Gorgeous ($30). See the look below:

She wore her hair up with loose pieces framing her face. Priyanka never seems to have an “off” day — she is so naturally gorgeous. We are so happy for Nick and Priyanka!