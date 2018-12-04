Nikki Bella & Peter Kraus: Where Does Their Relationship Stands After Romantic 1st Date?

Fans have been wondering what went down during Nikki Bella & Peter Kraus’ romantic night out together, and now, we know. See the details here!

When fans found our that WWE superstar Nikki Bella, 35, and The Bachelorette’s Peter Kraus, were going on a date, they were understandably shook. Now, we’re learning just how their night together went, but – it wasn’t exactly the fairytale romance fans had hoped for. “While her date looked every bit like an episode of ‘Bachelorette’ — which included a ride on a gondola and sipping wine — fact is, there just weren’t any sparks for her to wanna lock down a second date,” sources close to Nikki tells TMZ.

We first caught wind of the potential romance between the two stars, during a preview of the new season of Nikki’s show, Total Bellas. In the teaser clip, we see Peter lean in towards Nikki’s face, seemingly about to plant a sweet kiss on her lips. However, the teaser clip suddenly ends before we see the entirety of the scene! Fans will have to tune into the new season – premiering Jan. 13, 2019 on E! – in order to see if Peter gets that kiss or not, but given this new info, it seems like Peter may not be snagging a second date with the famed wrestler.

Maybe, Nikki is simply not ready to start dating again following her tumultuous relationship with John Cena. It was just this past April that Nikki called off her wedding to John, and ended their longtime relationship ended for good. Despite opting to go on a date with Peter, HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY learned that Nikki is totally focused on herself these days, especially during the holiday season. “Nikki had the best Thanksgiving weekend ever and she realized she didn’t need ex John Cena in order to do so, making it even easier for her to begin this next chapter of her life,” a source close to Nikki shared with HL. “She was in a really great mood and is in the best place she has been in a really long time,” our insider tells us. “She was so happy to be surrounded by family and not thinking about John or work for awhile. She knows she’s going to be so busy come the new year, so she really was taking this time to relax and be with family.”