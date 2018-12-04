National Cookie Day: Free Treats At Insomnia Cookies & More Epic Deals

Is this the best day of the year? Definitely! National Cookie Day is Dec. 4, and there are tons of amazing cookie deals for you to snack on. Check them out now!

National Cookie Day is the yummiest day of the year! The Dec. 4 “holiday” features some incredible deals at your local cookie joints. These places are offering cookie deals for one day only in honor of National Cookie Day. Just grab some milk, and you’ll be all good! Who doesn’t love free cookies?

Insomnia Cookies is offering a free cookie on National Cookie Day. All you have to do is walk in. That’s it! To top it all off, you can get one free cookie with any purchase or online order on Dec. 5 and 6. Plus, you can get 20% off all online orders for the whole week. The cookie chain is also giving you a chance to win free cookies for a year when you walk in a store! At Great American Cookies, you can get a free original chocolate chip cookie by going to any United States location on Dec. 4. Mrs. Fields is also giving away a free cookie with any purchase, as well as Coolhaus. Mrs. Fields will also offer 40% off its holiday cookie tins on Dec. 4. Everyone loves a good holiday cookie tin, am I right?

At Nestle Toll House Cafe, if you buy three classic cookies, you get three free. Now that’s a tasty deal! Potbelly Sandwich Shop is offering a free cookie when you download the Potbelly Perks mobile app users and signup for an account. There’s so much variety on National Cookie Day. These deals are too yummy to miss! Don’t wait on these National Cookie Day deals. Most of them are one day only!