Meghan Markle’s baby bump has really popped! The Duchess of Sussex attended a charity choir service in London and the size of her belly has some fans wondering if she’s having twins.

Meghan Markle just entered her second trimester of pregnancy but already her baby bump is huge. The 37-year-old Duchess of Sussex attended a charity choir concert in London on Dec. 4 and even though she and Prince Harry left out a side door, a paparazzi managed to get a pic of her very pregnant belly. Meghan was wearing a clinging navy blue dress — her favorite sartorial color — with a matching coat over it but very visible bump was front and center. Meghan did a reading at the annual event that supports the Henry van Straubenzee Memorial Fund, a charity named after one of Harry’s close school pals who was killed in a car crash at age 18. Hopefully a fan inside St. Luke’s Church was able to get a better lit snap of Meghan’s proud pregnant belly.

She seems to have popped quite a bit in just the past two weeks as when she paid a visit to the Hubb Community Kitchen on Nov. 21, her belly wasn’t close to the size it is now. For that occasion she wore a cute burgundy dress and did do some belly cupping on the surprise pop-in. She wore a tight sequined black and white gown to attended the Royal Variety Performance on Nov. 19 and her bump was still about the average size for being 3-4 months along.

Meghan’s pregnant belly size is now fueling rumors that the duchess is expecting twins. If she does deliver two royal bundles of joy, it will be the first time in six centuries — a whopping 588 years! It’s never happened in modern royal history and the last time it happened was in October of 1430 when James I of Scotland’s wife, Queen Joan, gave birth to twin boys, Alexander and James, though the former died within the year of his birth.

On Nov. 28, an Irish betting service called Paddy Power had to suspend wagers on if Meghan was having twins because too many people were betting that she’s got two royal babies on the way. “An unprecedented amount of bets on Meghan and Harry to have twins has forced us to stop taking bets on the market altogether,” a spokesperson for Paddy Power told Us Weekly in a statement on Nov. 28. “Since the day began, the stream of bets has led us to believe that perhaps the punters — or an insider source — knows something more than we do.”