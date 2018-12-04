Maks Chmerkovskiy Decorates His Christmas Tree While Totally Naked — Wait, What?

Maks Chmerkovskiy’s wife Peta Murgatroyd took to Instagram on Dec. 3 to share a revealing pic of her hubby happily decorating their Christmas tree in nothing but his birthday suit!

Maks Chmerkovskiy, 38, sure knows how to get into the holiday spirit and it doesn’t involve clothes! The Dancing with the Stars professional dancer was caught decorating his Christmas tree naked by his wife Peta Murgatroyd, 32, and the lucky lady wasn’t afraid to show it off! Peta took to Instagram on Dec. 3 to post a picture of the eye-catching moment she found her hubby in the nude. “I wouldn’t normally share a picture of such content…but I walked out of the kitchen and saw this #notmadatit #topofthemorningtoya #yourewelcome,” Peta captioned the photo, which showed Maks standing their while the tree covered his private area.

Maks and Peta’s marriage seems better than ever so it’s only natural that they’d be comfortable with each other and proud to be together! The sweet couple share one-year-old son Shai Aleksander and have been married since July 2017. After Maks broke hearts for not returning to Dancing with the Stars, he admitted that his family life is top priority now and was the reason for his departure. “I’m a dad, I’m a husband, your chemistry changes when you have a child, things look different, they seem different,” he said during an interview on The Real back in Oct.

It’s great to see Maks celebrating this holiday season with his family by his side and whether he’s dancing on stage or just home in the back of a tree, we have to admit he always looks good! There’s been talk that Peta and Maks want to expand their family as soon as possible and from Peta’s reaction to Maks’ surprise naked appearance, it definitely seems like the attraction is there and it won’t be a problem to get started!

We can’t wait to see what these two have in store for their future! They’re always adorably in love and we are happy to witness it!