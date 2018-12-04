Madonna Reignites Lady Gaga Feud By Seemingly Shading Singer For Copying Her

Madonna seemingly took a dig at Lady Gaga on Instagram, after a video suggested Gaga ripped off a catchphrase of Madonna from the ’80s! Is their feud fully reignited? — See the receipts and you can decide!

Madonna, 60, seemingly reignited her feud with Lady Gaga, 32, and things are getting chippy online. How so? Well, Gaga has been making her rounds, doing press for her potential Oscar-winning film, A Star Is Born, where she’s been repeating the same quote over and over again. — “There can be 100 people in a room and 99 of them don’t believe in you, but all it takes is one and it just changes your whole life,” Gaga has been preaching about her co-star in the film, Bradley Cooper.

While the quote is powerful and sentimental, fans are claiming Gaga isn’t the first to use the phrase. Helping aid claims even further is a video that has surfaced online of Madonna saying a near identical quote, decades ago. The video was allegedly uploaded to the Instagram story of Giovanni Bianco, creative director of Vogue Italia, along with the caption “My girl does and says everything always first.”

On Monday, Madonna caught onto the buzz, and took to Instagram on December 3, to post a throwback video from the ’80s. And, low and behold, in the video, Madge can be heard saying, “If there are 100 people in a room and 99 say they liked it, I only remember the one person who didn’t.” As seen in the photo below, Madonna reposted the old video without a caption, just adding an emoji of enlarged eyes. Then, Madonna also posted an image of herself with the caption “Don’t F–k with Me Monday,” which set off a war of comments between her fans and Gaga’s Little Monsters.

While Madonna and Gaga have yet to directly address the feud speculation, this isn’t the first time shade has come into questions. In 2012, Gaga was accused of stealing Madonna’s song, “Express Yourself,” which some would say sounds similar to Gaga’s “Born This Way.” Madonna later publicly said, “I certainly think [Gaga] references me a lot in her work… When I heard [‘Born This Way’] on the radio … I said, ‘That sounds very familiar,’” Madonna added.

In 2016, Gaga said in an interview, “Madonna and I are very different … I play a lot of instruments. I write all my own music. I spend hours a day in the studio. I’m a producer. I’m a writer. What I do is different.”