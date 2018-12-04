Exclusive
Lil Xan ‘Talking Marriage’ With GF Annie Smith As He Enters Rehab: He Loves Her ‘More Than Anything’
It was just 3 months ago that Lil Xan split with Noah Cyrus, but he’s already moving on. HL EXCLUSIVELY learned that he and his new lady are even talking marriage!
Rapper Lil Xan, 22 has officially entered rehab for his opioid addiction, and his new girlfriend, Annie Smith, has proven to be one of his biggest supporters. While the relationship seemingly developed out off nowhere, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned that the pair are much more serious than we think! “Lil Xan has completely moved on from his breakup with Noah, and is more in love than ever before with his new girlfriend, Annie,” a source close to Xan shares. “They have only been dating for a short while, but he definitely could see himself spending the rest of his life with her and even got a new tattoo of her name. Xan and Annie have been inseparable since they started dating, and are already talking marriage,” the source adds.
So, how did these two lovebirds meet?! “Xan has been best friends with Annie for a few years now, and although he’s always thought she was beautiful, he never really looked at her as more than a friend,” our source continues. “He went through a rough breakup with Noah, and Annie was always there supporting him and giving him a shoulder to lean on. Xan is so grateful to have Annie in his life and loves her more than anything,” they add. HollywoodLife has reached out to Lil Xan’s rep for comment.
We found out that Xan had entered rehab on Dec. 2, which Annie revealed via his Instagram account. “I’m sorry for all the confusion circulating about Diego leaving for rehab,” she explained at the time. “It’s a tricky thing since people are coming in and out of the facility so often that rooms end up getting switched around and dates can be pushed back.” She then gave an update in a follow-up post, writing, “Diego was just admitted into his first treatment. He loves each and every one of you sending good wishes and prayers to him,” she wrote. “We thank you all so very much for all of the love and support you are sending his way. He will be back soon, with another top 10 album 💔💔💔 we love you all xanarchy family !”
While Annie has clearly taken a huge interest in Xan’s career, it was just a mere three months ago that he was kicking it with another lady. Xan and his former flame, Noah Cyrus, officially called in quits on Sept 3, which resulted in some insanely messy, anger-filled aftermath. The two took shots at each other back and forth on Instagram, BOTH insisting that the other had cheated. While it looks like that chapter is DEFINITELY closed it’s nice to see Xan moving on in a seemingly happy relationship! We wish the rapper all the best as he begins his time in rehab.