Lil Xan ‘Talking Marriage’ With GF Annie Smith As He Enters Rehab: He Loves Her ‘More Than Anything’

It was just 3 months ago that Lil Xan split with Noah Cyrus, but he’s already moving on. HL EXCLUSIVELY learned that he and his new lady are even talking marriage!

Rapper Lil Xan, 22 has officially entered rehab for his opioid addiction, and his new girlfriend, Annie Smith, has proven to be one of his biggest supporters. While the relationship seemingly developed out off nowhere, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned that the pair are much more serious than we think! “Lil Xan has completely moved on from his breakup with Noah, and is more in love than ever before with his new girlfriend, Annie,” a source close to Xan shares. “They have only been dating for a short while, but he definitely could see himself spending the rest of his life with her and even got a new tattoo of her name. Xan and Annie have been inseparable since they started dating, and are already talking marriage,” the source adds.