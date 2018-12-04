Kylie Jenner Would Be ‘Broken-Hearted’ If Travis Scott Cheated On Her: She Dreams Of Marrying Him

Kylie Jenner has been pretty bothered by the disturbing rumors that her beau Travis Scott has been cheating on her despite his public denial and she fears about the possibility of it coming true in the future.

Kylie Jenner, 21, doesn’t like the thought of Travis Scott, 26, cheating on her even if the latest rumor was made up by trolls. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been leaning on big sis Khloe Kardashian, 34, to try and release her fears after a photo that appeared to show Travis getting cozy with another woman on a balcony surfaced on the internet. Although Travis publicly denied the infidelity accusations more than once, it still got Kylie to thinking about the possibility of it happening in the future. “Kylie is freaking out and has been leaning on Khloe for support dealing with nasty Travis cheating rumors,” a source close to Kylie EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Having been through it all recently, Khloe has been helping her little sister ignore the haters and online trolls trying to tear apart her young family.”

Tristan Thompson, 27, was seen with multiple women during her pregnancy with their now seven-month-old daughter True. Kylie getting advice from Khloe may be a good thing but when all is said and done, the makeup mogul just wants to be able to live peacefully with the father of Stormi. "Kylie loves Travis and has dreams of marrying him," the source continued. "She wants to have more kids with him too so she would be broken-hearted if the rumors were true and Travis was unfaithful to her. She is used to random women claiming to be with her man, Kylie learned to deal with it with her ex Tyga, but with Travis it is different because she has a child with him. Kylie would be devastated if it turned out that Travis has been fooling around on her."